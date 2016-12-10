What Best Read Houston Press Food Lists Should We Update in 2017?

One of our best ever Photo by Eric Sauseda

Time stand still for no man, woman or dining companion. Over the years we've amassed quite of list of "best" whatevers in Houston food land. We're about to employ our resources on updates but wanted to hear from readers first: what do you think we should tackle first?

What follows are some reminder posts of what readers thought were the best of our bests. Please let us know in the comments below. Thanks.

Nearly 200 choices to make in 2014, maybe there's more now? Photo by bfshadow via flickr

The Top 10 Dishes (Other Than Cheesecake) at The Cheesecake Factory

Opening the menu at The Cheesecake Factory is like opening an encyclopedia. Spiral-bound, it's filled with nearly 200 menu items and 50 types of cheesecake. You'd think a restaurant named after the creamy dessert would have more flavors of cheesecake than entrée options.

The New Braunfels Buc-ee's Photo by Larry D. Moore

The 5 Best Things to Eat at Buc-ee's, the Convenience Store of the Gods

Because my family lives in both Corpus and the Hill Country, I find myself on the road to and from Houston frequently. During those long, boring drives through south and central Texas, there is one thing that shines like a beacon among the run-down gas stations and cows and oil rigs: Buc-ee's.

We're here for you! Photo by Marcin Wichary

Houston's 10 Best Late-Night Dining Options

Good morning, sunshine. Did you have a long night? I hope not; it's only Thursday. Get ahold of yourself, man. Those long nights should be reserved for Friday and Saturday wee-small-hours-of-the-morning-type deals; mid-week debauchery is so 1990s.

Regardless of when you're staying up super late (or why), Houston's increasing number of late-night dining options are affording you more choices than ever in 3 a.m. pancakes or midnight po-boys. It wasn't so long ago that you had to pick from a short roster of places — most of them with the word "House" in their name somewhere — to satisfy late-night/early-morning cravings, but that's not the case anymore.

Now what are you going to eat with this? Photo by smiling da vinci

Top 5 Simple Foods to Pair with Scotch and Whiskey

I recently started drinking whiskey for the same reason most other people do — because someone they knew was drinking whiskey. For the past decade, I'd stayed away from the brown stuff, because all the Crown shots from college had left a mental (not to mention liver) scar. But now I'm learning that whiskey (and its big brother, Scotch whisky) are to be enjoyed by the sip, not thrown carelessly down the throat.

With my new-found hobby came a chance to throw yet another party. What is better than putting people and alcohol together in a room and seeing what happens? I had everyone bring a favorite bottle and ended up with a wide range from bold and smoky like the Laphroaig, a single malt from the Scottish island of Islay, to Jameson, a smooth Irish whiskey often used in cocktails. We also had a Macallan 10-year, a Macallan 12-year, and a Lagavulin — all stellar Scotch whiskies.