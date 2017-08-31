menu

Whataburger Donates Nearly $2 Million For Harvey Recovery Efforts

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Alright, Whataburger.
Photo by Holcombe of Hidalgo
Your favorite fast food eatery just got even better, Houston. Whataburger announced Wednesday evening that it's pledging $1 million to its Whataburger Family Foundation to help take care of its employees that have been affected by Harvey, along with $150,000 to the Red Cross and $500,000 to local food banks.

According to its official website, the Whataburger Family Foundation has provided emergency assistance to families of its employees since it was founded in 2001. One way the foundation will do this in the wake of Harvey's devastation is by working with the community and select nonprofits to establish local Family Member Support Centers in Corpus Christi and Houston to help employees get back on their feet.

“To all our Family Members and neighbors who were impacted by this storm’s devastation," Whataburger Chairman Tom Dobson said in a press statement, "we stand with you. The path to recovering and rebuilding is long, but we’re here for you and we’ll get through this together.”

For more ways Houston restaurants are helping with Harvey relief check out the Houston Press's previous coverage on where first responders can eat for free and how Houston residents can help right now by dining out, donating basic needs items or money, and even volunteering for the Houston Food Bank.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

