Andrew Zimmern's Weekend In Houston

Mai Pham | July 9, 2018 | 6:14am
AA

Celebrity chef and Travel Channel host Andrew Zimmern was seen all over H-town this weekend as he went on a non-stop, two-day eating spree for an upcoming episode of his show, The Zimmern List.

While we’re not sure of his exact itinerary, we did a bit of detective work on social media to figure out some of his main stops. Here are the six places we know he hit for sure: 

1) For lunch on Saturday, Zimmern visited Gatlin’s BBQ with Houston’s own celebrity chef, Chris Shepherd of UB Preserv and One Fifth Houston. @Desert_resident captured a picture of the two while enjoying a smoked bologna sandwich.

2) Later that afternoon, Zimmern, Chris Shepherd, and Shepherd’s girlfriend Lindsey Brown feasted on Viet-Cajun eats at Asiatown's Crawfish and Noodles with chef Trong Nguyen (pictured at top). I was actually there for the taping and caught some cool behind the scenes footage on my Instagram stories @femme_foodie.

3) That same evening, @fathmlao posted an Instagram of her and the chef at Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel’s bar in the Heights, Better Luck Tomorrow.

4) Sunday brunch was spent at Hugo’s, which was acknowledged on the @Hugos_Houston Instagram page. Bruncher @kellzroach also captured some shots, saying “When you go to brunch and end up being filmed for an Andrew Zimmern (@chefaz) show.”

5) Moving along, Zimmern made a stop for Tex-Mex at The Original Ninfa’s for fajitas with chef Alex Padilla.

6) Zimmern waited until his final stop before publicly acknowledging his Houston visit with a video of his spread at Himalaya with chef Kaiser Lashkari. Lashkari updated his personal Facebook page with a picture taken with Zimmern in front of his restaurant.

No word yet one when the Houston episode of The Zimmern List will air, but it's likely to be sometime this fall. We'll post updates as we know more. 

 
Mai Pham is a contributing freelance food writer and food critic for the Houston Press whose adventurous palate has taken her from Argentina to Thailand and everywhere in between -- Peru, Spain, Hong Kong and more -- in pursuit of the most memorable bite. Her work appears in numerous outlets at the local, state and national level, where she is also a luxury travel correspondent for Forbes Travel Guide.

