menu

Where First Responders Can Eat For Free in Houston

10 Best Cheap Eats in Houston’s Bay Area


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Where First Responders Can Eat For Free in Houston

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 7:27 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Weights + Measures
Inside Weights + Measures
Photo by Troy Fields
A A

The culinary community in Houston has really stepped up during the previous days in the wake of Harvey and  that generosity and spirit continues today. Here's an ongoing list of confirmed restaurants where first responders can eat for free this week— please check back, as restaurants may close due to food shortages, or be added when we confirm they're feeding first responders for free.

Through September 5, McDonald's restaurants in the Greater Houston.

“We are working hard to re-open our restaurants as quickly as we can to serve our neighbors throughout Greater Houston, " Matthew Kades, President, McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston announced in a statement, "We especially want to say ’thank you’ to all the first responders out there for your heroism. If the Golden Arches are on, we would like to invite you to have a meal on us. You have been here for Houston, and McDonald’s Houston wants to be here for you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Here's a link to open McDonald's.

Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, regular service starts at 8 a.m. Fire and police departments and first responders will eat free.

Beaver's Westheimer, 6025 Westheimer, regular hours resume on Wednesday and first responders eat for free.

El Patio, 6444 Westheimer, reopened on Tuesday and first responders eat for free.

Dish Society locations near San Felipe and in LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Mambo Seafood, various locations.

On Thursday, Killen’s Barbecue, 3613 E. Broadway, and Killen's Burgers,  2804 S. Main (both in Pearland), will  offer free meals to first responders with chef Ronnie Killen noting:  "If everything goes as planned, tomorrow we will have free meals at burger place and BBQ place starting at 11am.” On Tuesday, Killen's Barbecue fed 1,025 first responders.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >