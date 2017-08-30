Where First Responders Can Eat For Free in Houston

Inside Weights + Measures Photo by Troy Fields

The culinary community in Houston has really stepped up during the previous days in the wake of Harvey and that generosity and spirit continues today. Here's an ongoing list of confirmed restaurants where first responders can eat for free this week— please check back, as restaurants may close due to food shortages, or be added when we confirm they're feeding first responders for free.

Through September 5, McDonald's restaurants in the Greater Houston.

“We are working hard to re-open our restaurants as quickly as we can to serve our neighbors throughout Greater Houston, " Matthew Kades, President, McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston announced in a statement, "We especially want to say ’thank you’ to all the first responders out there for your heroism. If the Golden Arches are on, we would like to invite you to have a meal on us. You have been here for Houston, and McDonald’s Houston wants to be here for you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Here's a link to open McDonald's.

Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, regular service starts at 8 a.m. Fire and police departments and first responders will eat free.

Beaver's Westheimer, 6025 Westheimer, regular hours resume on Wednesday and first responders eat for free.

El Patio, 6444 Westheimer, reopened on Tuesday and first responders eat for free.

Dish Society locations near San Felipe and in LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Mambo Seafood, various locations.

On Thursday, Killen’s Barbecue, 3613 E. Broadway, and Killen's Burgers, 2804 S. Main (both in Pearland), will offer free meals to first responders with chef Ronnie Killen noting: "If everything goes as planned, tomorrow we will have free meals at burger place and BBQ place starting at 11am.” On Tuesday, Killen's Barbecue fed 1,025 first responders.