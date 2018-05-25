Celebrate Memorial Day in Houston with Brunches, Burgers, and Specials

From boozy three-day weekend brunches and patio parties to tasty specials and discounts honoring our military, here's where to celebrate Memorial Day in Houston:

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer

Close out the three-day weekend in style at a’Bouzy; The happening bubbly bar and restaurant will feature its new brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dig into dishes like duck fat pommes frites and eggs, Champagne-buttermilk-fried chicken and waffle, and blackened Gulf shrimp étouffée. The usual Monday lunch promotion — featuring 25-cent Gulf oysters every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will also be available.

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T.C. Jester

The po’ boy shop will offer 50 percent off for veterans and active duty personnel at both locations (guests must be in uniform or have military ID badge).

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer

Bosscat will be open for dinner service only (5 to 9 p.m.), with Monday Steak Night featuring steak, two sides and a salad for $20; an optional Texas draft beer, house wine or well cocktail pairing for an additional $5; and free banana pudding dessert for all veterans and active duty personnel in uniform or with a military ID badge.

Conservatory, 1010 Prairie

Beat the heat at underground beer garden and food hall Conservatory, which will be hosting an all-day happy hour from 11 a.m. to midnight in honor of Memorial Day. All 60 drafts and select whiskies will be $4 a pop, and the weekly $1 Firesale will start earlier than usual (4 p.m.).

Dish Society, 5740 San Felipe, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 12525 Memorial

To recognize the national holiday, all Dish Society locations will run a special Monday brunch (counter-service) on Memorial Day, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by the usual social hour and dinner offerings with table service until 10 p.m. Guests can pair eats like Gulf shrimp and smoke gouda grits or free-range chicken and buttermilk biscuits with a frozen mimosa.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar will be commemorating Memorial Day with an all-day happy hour and patio party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music by Yelba from noon to 3 p.m., plus a lineup of cocktails and eats like truffle sliders.

Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer

The new Galleria spot will be hosting a holiday brunch and all-day happy hour at the bar in honor of Memorial Day.

FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd,

Celebrate the holiday with a “Picnic on the Patio,” featuring specials like Fried Chicken Wings and Waffles, Crawfish, and a Red, White and Blue Burger with double patty, blue cheese and swiss cheese, charred tomato relish, bacon and “shhhh sauce.” All veterans and active duty personnel can receive a free FM Burger (must be in uniform or have military ID badge).

Little Woodrow’s, 720 Shepherd

The Shepherd location will be celebrating Memorial Day and National Hamburger Day, serving up special burgers and offering plenty of adult drinks to wash it all down.

McCormick & Schmick’s, 1151-01 Uptown Park, 1201 Fannin, 791 Town and Country

The seafood and steakhouse restaurant will honor active military members and veterans with a complimentary lunch or dinner entrée this Memorial Day. Reservations can be booked online.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer

Chill and let Molina's Cantina grill while you kick back with $6 Molina's Margaritas, offered all day Saturday through Monday.

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North

Available in the bakery cases, as well as for pre-order, Ooh La La offers plenty of classic All-American desserts, as well as red, white and blue treats, including American flag cupcakes, apple pie, blackberry bars, chocolate tres leches and creme brûlée with berries, plus cookies, pies and cakes. As an added bonus, the bakery will be beginning Macaron Mondays, featuring French macarons for a $1 each every Monday at all bakery locations, all summer long through Labor Day (Monday, September 3). Note: Ooh La La always offers 15-percent off to customers who present their valid military ID.

Postino, 642 Yale

The new Heights Mercantile wine bar will be open for brunch on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, 2704 Navigation

The East End staple will offer 50-percent off for veterans and active duty personnel, excluding alcohol (must be in uniform or have military ID badge).

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons

The air-conditioned beer hall will be open normal hours (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), with beers, a limited food menu, and public brewery tours at 1 and 3 p.m.

Texas de Brazil, 822 Town & Country

All those with a military ID (veterans and active duty) will receive 50-percent off, and up to six of their additional guests will receive 20-percent off the final bill. Both discounts are valid for eight guests total per table/reservation.

The Union Kitchen, 4057 Bellaire, 12538 Memorial, 23918 Highway 59 North, 3452 Ella, 6011 Washington

The Union Kitchen locations will offer a free entrée to all veterans and active duty personnel from a special Memorial Day menu that includes The Union Burger, Country Fried Chicken, Sarah’s Pepperoni, The UNION Meatloaf and Pistachio Crusted Chicken. Additionally, all non-military diners can buy one entrée, get one free (one coupon per table, dine-in only).