Where to Dine in Houston on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016

EXPAND A luscious osso buco from Brennan's will make any holiday better. Photo courtesy of Brennan's of Houston

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Family, friends, love and joy. Notice how dirty dishes weren't included in that list? This year year, get out of the kitchen and let Houston restaurants do the cooking and the cleanup for you. From fancy four-course meals to family-friendly brunches, here is where to eat on the Christmas Eve, Hanukkah and Christmas Day in Houston:

Note: Don’t forget to make your reservations quickly, as these spots are bound to fill up!

CHRISTMAS EVE AND THE FIRST NIGHT OF HANUKKAH

AGU, a ramen bistro, 1809 Eldridge, 9310 Westheimer Rd

Enjoy more than 20 varieties of ramen and authentic Japanese dishes at newly opened, AGU, a ramen bistro from 11 a.m. to 9.p.m.

ARA – Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South, 713-627-7600

Newly installed executive chef Robert Graham is bringing new luster to ARA at Royal Sonesta Houston. The restaurant will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving an a la carte menu.

Arthur Ave, 1111 Studewood, 832-582-7146

The Italian-American stunner will be open and will be offering the regular dinner menu.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

The Bistro will also be open Christmas Eve with a special holiday menu.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Guests can dine on a special three-course holiday feast, featuring options such as Snapping Turtle Soup, Bayou Rum Smoked Pompano, Palacios Redfish Grilled on the Half Shell, Marcho Farms Lamb Osso Buco, Hunter's Honey Roasted Duck, Brennan's Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding, to name a few. Reservations can be made from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coppa Osteria, 5210 Morningside, 713-522-3535

The restaurant will be open and serving the Feast of the Seven Fishes—or in Italian, Festa dei sette pesci. The special is available on Christmas Eve and a few days prior, beginning Wednesday, December 21 for $45 per person. Beginning at 5 p.m., feast on dishes such as marinated mussels, seafood salad, fra diavolo with housemade fusilli pasta and Gulf fish baked in parchment.

Edgar’s Hermano at the Whitehall Hotel, 1700 Smith, 713-739-8800

The Whitehall Hotel restaurant will be open regular hours with regular menu items on Christmas Eve/Hanukkah and Christmas Day.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

The French eatery will be offering a pre-fixe menu for $65 per person. Enjoy dishes such as duck foie gras “au torchon” with toasted brioche and dry fruit, Maine lobster bisque with lobster flan, crispy suckling pig confit, and a duo of 1885 Farm beef tenderloin and braised short ribs, finishing with a bûche de Noël or crêpe soufflé Suzette for dessert.

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500

Enjoy a holiday feast featuring the full churrasco dinner menu and new seasonal items from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Children under six are complimentary and children ages seven to 12 are half-price. The restaurant will also be open on Christmas Eve.

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, 713-650-1300

Enjoy a delicious holiday meal at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. The hotel’s Christmas Eve buffet will be open during regular business hours (5:30 to 10 p.m.) and will feature a variety of delicious options including an appetizer buffet with a seafood bar, assorted salads and charcuterie, choice of an entree and a dessert buffet with panettone, panna cotta, chestnut mousse, tiramisu and chocolate tarts. Cost is $65 per person. The restaurant will also be open on Christmas Day.

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, 832-831-7133

The Rice Village restaurant will be open and offering the regular dinner menu.

La Fisheria, 213 Milam, 713-802-1712

La Fisheria will be open and offering the regular dinner menu, along with complimentary ponche (a traditional hot fruit punch). The complimentary ponche will also be served Monday, December 19 through Friday, December 23.

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, 713-439-1000

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Hanukkah specials from December 24 through January 1 (the restaurant will be closed on December 25).

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, 713-629-4444

The Vietnamese restaurant welcomes guests for holiday lunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner service from 4 to 11 p.m. Chef Nicole Routhier will feature specials like Asparagus & Crabmeat Soup; Wok-Seared Gulf Shrimp & Sea Scallops with chilis and lemongrass; and Bûche de Noél, a crispy banana purse with bourbon caramel sauce.

Le Mistral, 1400 Eldridge, 832-379-8322

The elegant French eatery will offer a four-course, dinner priced at $90 per person, from 5 to 11 p.m. The menu will feature items like Mini Maine Lobster Roll on butter brioche ; Velout de Châtaignes, a chestnut veloute soup with duck confit and hazelnut whipped cream; Morue Moire, a roasted black cod filet with Champagne sauce and potato crisp; and Prime Beef Chateaubriand filled with wild mushrooms and a truffle bordelaise sauce. End the evening with a Praline Christmas Log.

Luv Me Tenders, 4400 Yale, 346-204-5864

Luv Me Tenders will be open until 9 p.m.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

The good elves at the ever-popular Ouisie’s will be stirring Christmas Eve, as well as baking, frying, roasting and serving. The River Oaks restaurant will have its well-decorated dining rooms open and its kitchen serving a fitting feast from a special Christmas Eve a la carte menu, available from 5 to 10 p.m. (the restaurant will close at 11 p.m.).

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, 713-827-3545

To mark the holidays, chef Jose Hernandez will be offering a flavorful, four-course, prix fixe menu priced at $75 per person from 5 until 9 p.m. Indulge in dishes like Wild Winter Mushroom Soup with black truffles and parmesan froth; Porchetta with chestnut spread, apple Barolo glaze and caramelized chestnuts; Oven Roasted Quail with wild seasonal mushrooms, a potato cake and cippolinis; and Apple Tart with calvados ice cream and caramel sauce. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $45.

Ristorante Cavour, 1080 Uptown Park, 713-498-1104

Sink your holiday appetite into a special three-course Christmas Eve Menu (for $75 per person) or à la carte delights from Hotel Granduca's authentic Northern Italian Ristorante Cavour. Reservations are available from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will also be open on Christmas Day.

Smith & Wollensky, 4007 Westheimer, 713-621-7555

The steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve/Hanukkah and Christmas Day, serving the Winter Menu featuring seasonal variations of our USDA Prime dry-aged steaks and premium seafood, paired with award-winning wine selections.

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, 832-942-5080

The restaurant will be open and serving the regular dinner menu from 5 to 11 p.m. Holiday special include cocktails like Christmas Punch (chai-infused vermouth, brandy, red wine, honey & bitters), Sparkle Motion (cranberry grenadine, cava and pomegranate seeds) and the Shandy Claus (local IPA, gin, Zirbenz Stone Pine Liquor, lemon and grapefruit bitters). Holiday desserts include hearth-roasted sweet potato cheesecake with chèvre from Blue Heron Texas, toasted meringue and Meyer lemon.

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer, 713-322-7448

The River Oaks District steakhouse will be open and offering its regular dinner menu.

Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, 713-528-9800

Underbelly is offering four courses of sheer adventure, with a special Christmas Eve dinner inspired by the original Christmas action film, Die Hard. Seatings will be offered at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and cost is $84 for adults and $36 for children ages three to 12. (gratuity included). Feast on smoked meatballs, Wagyu Negimaki (grilled beef) soba noodle salad and schnitzel with goat cheese and spaetzle.

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, 832-834-4417

Urban Eats will serve brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.