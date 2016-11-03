Where to Dine in Houston on Thanksgiving Day 2016

EXPAND La Table is just one of the restaurants throwing down this Thanksgiving Day. Photo courtesy of La Table

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and it's time to make those Turkey Day plans. This year, why not let Houston restaurants do the work for you? From casual roast turkey dinners to elegant five-course affairs, check out our 2016 Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide.

Note: Don’t forget to make reservations, as many of these spots will fill up.

Artisans Restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, 713-529-9111

For $75 per person, this Midtown tour de force offers an impressive multi-course feast, featuring an oyster and cornbread amuse bouche; choice of sweet potato soup with jumbo lump crab and corn cake or port-braised short rib and goat cheese ravioli; choice of wild-rice-crusted black cod, filet mignon de porc, or roast turkey breast entree; and spiced pumpkin “opera” cake with bourbon ice cream for dessert. Reservations can be made between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

benjy's on Washington, 5922 Washington, 713-868-1131

The Rice Village location will be closed, but the Washington benjy’s is ready to serve you a three-course feast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. For $40 per person, choose from red potato leek soup or arugula cranberry salad with pepper-crusted goat cheese before moving onto the main course: choice of garlic herb roasted turkey with Steen’s cane glaze, pork steak with miso apple butter, grilled local catch with saffron tomato fennel, or eggplant lasagna, all served with the proper T-Day accoutrements. Finish off the meal with sweet potato pie, pecan pie, or mom’s chocolate cake. Kids menus are available for $17/child, with a fresh fruit appetizer, choice of cheese burger, turkey dinner, or grilled cheese, and dessert.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Wine and dine, NOLA-style with a three-course dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for $60 per person. Starters include turtle soup au sherry, oyster stew and shrimp remoulade; while entrée options include a Texas-Creole-style roast turkey dinner with dirty rice dressing, molasses sweet potatoes and cognac giblet gravy; Black Hill Ranch osso bucco, and boudin-stuffed quail. Make sure to save room for desserts like Brennan’s famous tableside bananas foster or a big slice of rum carrot cake.

Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, 713-868-4444

This picturesque restaurant will be offering a three-course menu—featuring choice of butternut squash soup or traditional Caesar salad, roast turkey breast with giblet gravy or prime rib au jus, and hazelnut chocolate cake or creamy vanilla cheesecake—for $42 per person.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600

Head to this Galleria hotspot to enjoy a full a la carte menu as well as a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner ($36 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The meal features slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds, mashed potatoes and cranberry pear chutney ($38 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under) along with a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake ($10) for dessert.

Charivari, 2521 Bagby, 713-521-7231

From noon to 8 p.m., guests are invited to dine on a $50 create-your-own Thanksgiving menu, featuring an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Choices include pumpkin lobster bisque, pan-fried foie gras, turkey and stuffing, wiener schnitzel and cranberry cobber.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile will be offering a three-course prix fixe menu, with dishes including onion soup gratinèe and Plat De Côtes De Boeuf Braisés (braised beef short ribs with butternut squash mousseline, fall vegetables and Cabernet syrup) in addition to a full free-range turkey dinner. Dessert options include pistachio crème brulee and pecan vanilla pie. Cost is $56 for adults and $25 for kids.

Genesis Steakhouse and Wine Bar, 5427 Bissonnet, 713-665-2222

In addition to a regular a la carte lunch, this Kosher steakhouse will be serving a special Thanksgiving Day turkey feast from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, 713-680-2626

The Houstonian offers three Thanksgiving day dining options. Let the festivities begin by dining in the elegant Grande Ballroom, with selections such as sweet herb roasted turkey, prime rib, smoked salmon and caviar service, marshmallow-stuffed French toast with chocolate banana caramel and more classic brunch selections, and a pastry shop. Complimentary champagne and signature mimosas are included for $79 for adults ($35 for children ages five to 12 and complimentary for children four and under). Brunch prices are subject sales tax and service charge. To make reservations, call 713-812-6932, or visit Houstonian.com.

Olivette Restaurant in The Houstonian Hotel is serving a special “Texas-Style” seated Thanksgiving menu with individually priced holiday season options such as sweet potato bisque, cornbread and pecan stuffed Texas quail, Gulf Coast crab cake and Texas Angus filet mignon. Finish with the pastry chef’s signature pumpkin pie with brandy sabayon. To make reservations in Olivette, call 713-685-6713 or visit OpenTable.com.

The elegant and historic Manor House Restaurant with its Gulf Coast Creole style has its own special menu for Thanksgiving celebrations including its signature seafood gumbo, shrimp etouffee, Texas jumbo lump crab cake with maque choux, and black pepper crusted prime rib. Dessert choices are classic vanilla crème brûlée with linzer cookie and berries and pecan pie with caramel and bourbon ice cream. Cost is $58 per person, plus tax and service charge. To make reservations in The Manor House, call 713-685-6840 or visit OpenTable.com.

EXPAND Warm up with smoked duck and andouille gumbo at Rainbow Lodge. Photo courtesy of Rainbow Lodge

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, 713-439-1000

La Table will offer a family-style dinner menu available for take out or dining-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with oven-roasted, free range organic turkey served with madeira gravy and seasonal side dishes including chestnut wild mushroom brioche stuffing, haricot verts almondine, honey-roasted sweet potatoes, potato purée, cranberry relish and parker house rolls. Dessert offerings include bourbon pecan pie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce and pumpkin pie with gingerbread chantilly and cranberry marmalade. Cost is $85 per adult and $39 for children ages 5 to 12, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

Mockingbird Bistro, 1985 Welch, 713-533-0200

This elegant restaurant will be serving a decadent three-course feast from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy starters such as lobster bisque or butternut squash soufflé before moving on to main choice selections, including herb-roasted turkey with the works, filet of beef with lobster mashed potatoes; or pepper-crusted Mediterranean sea bass. Save room sweet stuff, your choice of pumpkin cheesecake, apple bread pudding, or chocolate pecan pie. Cost is $75 per adult and $25 per child, plus tax and gratuity. Cost for adults with Sommelier’s Wine Pairings is $99, plus tax and gratuity.

Pappas Bar-B-Q, all locations

Head to this all-American joint from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m to get a classic turkey day plate for $12.95. The feast will includes hickory-smoked turkey and pit-smoked ham alongside cornbread stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce and a dinner roll.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

This historic 113-year-old log cabin will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving Day meal for $58 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages. Choices include a trio of game with crispy sweetbreads, grilled buffalo on roasted pumpkin grits, and seared North American elk with fig preserves; rainbow trout with lump crab and pecan brown butter; or Southern-style roast turkey with cornbread dressing and all the fixin’s. Finish dessert with choices including a warm croissant bread and chantilly cream pumpkin pie. The restaurant also offers Thanksgiving Late Night Snack Packs, mini to-go containers that hold enough to make a sandwich with turkey, dressing and gravy, for $5 each.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 4608 Westheimer, 713-961-0333

The steakhouse will feature a limited dinner menu as well as a $39 three-course Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy hand-carved roasted turkey with sweet onion apple sausage stuffing and cranberry relish, plus choice of bisque or salad; choice of two sides, including sweet potato casserole with a pecan crust and hand-shucked creamed corn; and choice of dessert, including chocolate pecan pie, bananas foster bread pudding, crème brûlée and chocolate mousse.

We will be updating this list throughout the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. Please let us know if you'd like to be included at dish@houstonpress.com.

