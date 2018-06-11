Treat Dad to a Meal Out in Houston This Father's Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner, on Sunday, June 17. Celebrate Dad by dining out. From family-friendly brunch buffets and prix fixe dining experiences to a few freebies, here’s where to celebrate Father’s Day in Houston this year:

Alice Blue, 250 West 19th, 713-864-2050

Celebrate Dad with a steak for brunch (steak and eggs) and dinner (steak frites).

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Chef Hugo Ortega will offer a special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $49 per person, $15 for children ages ten and under, plus tax and gratuity and beverage. Start with cheddar biscuits and lemon poppy seed muffins to share, then choose from appetizers like smoked crab and corn chowder and heirloom tomato salad. Main options include prosciutto-wrapped scallops, steak frites and Backstreet Benedict. Finish with choices from peach and blackberry cobbler to “perfect” dark chocolate cake.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Add a French flair to your Father’s Day celebration with brunch at this Downtown stunner. The restaurant will serve its a la carte brunch menu, which includes a variety of fresh baked good, salads, egg dishes, seafood, steak and dessert.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Father’s Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a $56 (includes a choice of starter, entree, and dessert) menu with offerings from Brennan’s seafood gumbo and Breaux Bridge crawfish migas to Harris Ranch filet mignon with smoked gouda potato gratin. Finish with desserts like Southern pecan pie, Creole bread pudding and flambéed bananas foster. Dinner will be offered from 5:45 to 10 p.m.

Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd, 713-862-2020

Cadillac Bar is serving up a savory Father’s Day Brunch with a more than 70 different brunch items, including a Cuban-style roasted pig, salmon Veracruz and bbq beef ribs. Cost is $27.99 for adults, $22.99 for seniors 65+, and 9.99 for kids ages three to 12 (free for kids under two). Brunch is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160, 713-622-9996

Caracol’s Father’s Day Brunch Buffet will overflow with an array of antojitos from the comal, marinated vegetable salads, chicharrones stews, cocteles and ceviches, and rotating egg dishes including as chilaquiles, migas, and huevos a la Mexicana. Pastry chef Ruben Ortega will prepare a bountiful arrangement of traditional Mexican fresh baked breads, cookies, candies and pastries. Father’s Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is $47 per adult and $15 per child, plus tax and gratuity.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

Bring dad for a three-course brunch or decadent Silver Oak Wine Dinner at CRU for Father's Day. Brunch ($25, 50-percent off for dads) will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with choices like goat cheese beignets, lobster BLT sliders, steak and eggs, and cinnamon sugar doughnuts. At dinner, a three-course special for two includes the CRU House Salad, six-ounce filet mignon dressed with a rosemary Chianti sauce and Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles, sides of truffle potato gratin and haricot vert, a shared molten chocolate cake and bottle of lush Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon for $149.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café, 5510 Morningside, 713-526-3400

D’Amico’s is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Father’s Day, offering everything from fresh housemade pastas and wood-fired pizzas to meat and seafood entrees and dessert.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile Cuisine et Bar will be open on Father’s Day offering a special a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine on Maine lobster bisque, escargot, moules marinières, eggs benedict, filet au poivre and crème brulee.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

This Father’s Day, treat Dad to a juicy filet, sirloin or dry-aged ribeye, all hand-cut and locally sourced. In addition to the regular menu, chef Edel Goncalves is preparing two featured entrees: Cornbread Waffle + Coconut Shrimp with cane syrup bbq sauce ($19) and a 24-ounce Prime Porterhouse with black truffle butter and scallop potato pie ($69).

Freebirds, multiple locations

This funky fast-casual concept is offering a free dessert with a purchase of a Freebird-sized burrito or larger. This sweet offer is only available on Sunday, June 17 for Father’s Day and includes Freebird’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, Magic Mallow Rice Crispy Treat and one-of-a-kind Pot Brownie.

Hugo’s, 1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Hugo’s Father’s Day buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with live music by Viento from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child (ages 10 and under), plus tax and gratuity. The restaurant will serve an a la carte dinner menu beginning at 5 p.m.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883; 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1136

Indulge in Kenny & Ziggy’s sky-scraping sandwiches, smoked fish; stuffed cabbage and homemade cheese blintzes. Open regular hours.

Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance

Women’s healthcare advocate and local non-profit organization, I’ll Have What She’s Having, is hosting its first annual Father’s Day Cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the first time, Houston’s talented men who support Texas women’s access to health care are writing the menu. Guests chefs include Mallory Buford (Tacos a Go Go), Alvin Schultz (Eat.Drink.Experience), Wade Elkins (Feges BBQ) and Otto Sanchez (La Table) with Chris Poldoian from Camerata coordinating beverages. Sponsors include D'artagnan, a fine food purveyor based in NJ, Macallan and Patron for liquors, and Jordan Salcito and Scarpetta as wine donors. Cost is $60 per adult including beer and food, with children’s plates for $10.

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, 713-955-1024

Celebrate Father's Day with One Fifth’s duck heart bolognese, tableside wagyu strip steak, and one of the best bourbon selections in town. The restaurant will be open regular hours, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

Ouisie’s has created a dad-focused menu for Father’s Day, offering a choice of hearty meats and seafood dishes. Main course dishes include a rack loin of elk, a grilled cowboy steak and pan-seared sword fish. In addition, there are also three special starter dishes, including lobster bisque and fried risotto crab. All items on the menu are a la carte, and all of this is in addition to the regular brunch menu. Brunch is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

PDQ, 9440 Katy, 10723 Louetta

This fast-casual spot is celebrating dads everywhere by offering a free combo meal with the purchase of any other meal. Family-friendly options include hand-breaded chicken tenders, fresh salads, bowls like the Queso Crunch, sandwiches like the Grilled Hawaiian and hand-spun milkshakes.

EXPAND Peli Peli is adding three new "espetadas" to its menu, just in time for Father's Day. Photo courtesy of Peli Peli

Peli Peli, 5085 Westheimer, 281-257-9500; 110 Vintage Park, 281-257-9500; 23501 Cinco Ranch, 281-257-9500

This South African spot is known for its "Espetada," a Portuguese-inspired hanging beef dish that features garlic butter drizzling down from the top. Just in time for Father’s Day, the eatery is launching three more Espetadas: Huguenot pork belly and pineapple topped with raspberry chipotle and bleu cheese; bacon-wrapped seafood with kingklip, shrimp and scallops wrapped in bacon and topped with a spicy peri peri sauce; and the Espetada XL - a 12-ounce version of the eatery’s beef espetada.

Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, 10407 Katy, 25310 Northwest Freeway, 20821 Gulf Freeway

The fan-favorite wing bar will be offering free meals to dads on Father's Day. All dads can enjoy a complimentary entree, side, and a non-alcoholic beverage (up to a $15 value) from Pluckers’ extensive menu when they post a photo of their family at the restaurant to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #Pluckers.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Chef John Watt will be offering Prego’s regular menu as well as a special Sunday brunch three-course menu for $25 per person plus tax and gratuity. There will also be off-the-menu specials for the day. The lunch/dinner menu will be served from 3 to 10 p.m. Children’s menu and vegetarian/gluten-free menu also available.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The rustic lodge restaurant will offer an a la carte brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as the a la carte dinner menu at 5 p.m. Brunch brings specials like slow-smoked duck gumbo, Southern fried quail bites, braised buffalo short rib benedict and brioche French toast.

Revival Market, 550 Heights

Revival Market will be celebrating all dads with a fried chicken parking lot party, held from 3 to 7 p.m. Expect live music from the Will Van Horn Trio, beer from Spindletap and games for the whole family. Fried chicken plates are $35 and include three pieces of chicken, corn salad, mac and cheese, sorghum corn bread and seasonal cobbler. Kids plates are $10 and include one piece of chicken, mac and cheese and a seasonal cobbler.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Enjoy a bounteous buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $24.95 per adult and $12 for kids under 12, plus tax and gratuity, which includes a made-to-order breakfast station (pancakes, eggs your way, huevos rancheros, migas, chilaquiles), omelet and street taco stations, salads, an enchilada extravaganza station, sides, and desserts like tres leches and flan. Add mimosas for $5. The restaurant will also be offering a special just for Father’s Day – Cabrito Asado for $40.

Tango & Malbec, 2800 Sage, 713-629-8646

The Argentinean restaurant is offering Father’s Day specials, including a 12-ounce bone-in filet mignon done Oscar-style with grilled asparagus, shrimp and tarragon Hollandaise sauce for $68 (regular $84) and an Achaval Ferrer Malbec bottle for $44 (regular $64).

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

The restaurant features a bounteous Sunday brunch buffet, which will be offered on Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, from egg dishes to seafood to grilled meats, plus a buffet of desserts. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child (ages 12 and under), plus tax, gratuity and beverages.