Where to Find the 5 Best Burgers in Downtown Houston

EXPAND The Philly Cheese Steak Burger from Hubcap Grill Photo by Doogie Roux

We've covered the East End, and we're going to continue this burger quest to keep you informed on good burgers and just where to find them. Downtown Houston has burgers for you. Yes, that place where not much happens before 8am or after 5pm. There are varying establishments with styles and flavors to satisfy anyone. Let's get to it.

EXPAND The oh so popular Bacon Cheeseburger Combo at Wimpy's Photo by Doogie Roux

5. Wimpy's Burgers, 632 Polk

Starting the list strong is Wimpy's Burgers. This place is here, and it's reliable. With daily specials, a simple menu, and reasonable prices, it's great for a casual, quick lunch. The ingredients are basic, but fresh. Nothing fancy here. Things are cooked to order and the freshness is worth the wait. The owner, Gilbert, is present daily ensuring quality food and customer service is delivered daily.

EXPAND The Boss, Parmesean-Panko Onion Rings, and Lone Star at Burger Theory Photo by Doogie Roux

4. Burger Theory, 1616 Main

There are 12 locations across the country, only one in Texas, and it's in Houston. This location offers menu items unique to the state and beer on tap from local breweries, all of which are within five miles of the restaurant. Intercontinental Hotels Group wanted a unique restaurant inside the new Holiday Inn downtown. They switched it up and did it right. Burger Theory started in 2010 by "throwing out the fast rule book". They grind their own beef in house, using whole chuck steak, and use only sea salt just before grilling to preserve the pure beef flavor. With the best natural meat to fat ratio, the patty maintains its juiciness and structure even after grilling. To top it all off, the Parmesean-Panko Onion Rings. They are just as great as the burgers.

EXPAND The Mushroom Swiss Burger w/bacon at Rachel's Cafe Photo by Doogie Roux

3. Rachel's Cafe, 421 San Jacinto

"A simple, no frills, short order grill, that uses great ingredients.", says google user K Verb. This place has a unique burger bun delivered fresh and daily from a local bakery. Challah, a special, soft, sweet Jewish braided bread eaten on Sabbath and Jewish holidays. Along with that they use light soy oil as a healthier alternative to lighten the load. "We make it fresh...We don't mess around.", says the management team. The locally sourced beef patties and crisp ingredients come together nicely on their special bun. If you're up for it, add the thick cut bacon to your burger. You won't regret it.

EXPAND The construction zone at Miller's Cafe Downtown Photo by Doogie Roux

2. Miller's Cafe, 1001 McKinney, No. B4

A person has to go deep for this one, literally, into the tunnels of Downtown Houston. Home of the Almost Famous Burger, this long-standing institution has been serving Houston since 1980. Also, it's family owned and operated. More on that later. Their burgers are made all the way on their Famous Poppy Seed Bun with Whole Wheat buns on request. When asked about the other ingredients, the reply from family member and manager, Jessica Miller Beer, was simple "Nothing special, just fresh ingredients." Those fresh ingredients are piled high and bring amazing flavors. It's worth mentioning that there are additional locations in Clear Lake, The Medical Center, and Garden Oaks.

EXPAND Presenting...the Frito Pie Burger from Hubcap Grill Photo by Doogie Roux

1. Hubcap Grill, 1111 Prairie

This place, where do we start? Hubcap Grill delivers the classics with perfect form, but also with their own twist. Owner, Ricky Craig, explained that he wanted to bring unique menu items based on things he likes. This approach allowed the restaurant to cater to various tastes and satisfy customers based on their mood or preference. One can stick to the basics by going with the Double Meat Cheeseburger, mix it up with the popular Philly Cheese Steak Burger, or just get wild with the Frito Pie Burger. If there's a desire to get just plain crazy then go with the Sticky Monkey Burger: beef patty with crunchy peanut butter, bacon,

American cheese and grilled bananas. From toasting the buns to layering the flavors, construction of these masterpieces is strategic. Hubcap Grill will be erecting well built bundles of flavor for a long time to come.

The original location is downtown, but you can also visit them in Galveston, Kemah, The Heights and soon at Bush Intercontinental Airport.