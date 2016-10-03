Where To Find The 5 Best Burgers In Houston's East End

EXPAND Executive Director of Houston B Cycle, Carter Stern, executes perfect form. Photo by Doogie Roux

Houston's historic East End end is colorful, vibrant, and eclectic. When it comes to food, taquerias dominate the landscape, but there are these hidden gems: burger joints. The area's exuberance is directly reflected in them, and they're sure to satisfy anyone who drops in for a bite. Here is where to find the five best burgers in Houston's East End.

EXPAND A double cheeseburger and fries from Suko's Burger House Photo by Doogie Roux

5. Suko's Burger House, 93 Lockwood

Starting the list is Suko's Burger House. It's your go-to if you want bang for the buck or the funds are just low. Their meal deal is the best of all: burger and fries for $3.99. Perfectly toasted buns, small, lean patties and fresh additions come together to form the ideal combo. Something to note: they have seafood. Try to not to be too surprised when you're hit in the face with that fishy smell. It's not so bad most days. You're welcome.

EXPAND Owner/Cook, Kam at Harrisburg Country Club Photo by Doogie Roux

4. Harrisburg Country Club, 3618 Harrisburg

"May wifes & girl friends never meet", that's what the sign above the counter says. Harrisburg Country Club does not require a membership for entrance. It's an icehouse with a little something for everyone: a jukebox, assorted nonalcoholic beverages, darts, pool, cheap beers, and of course, burgers. The menu options have perfect portions and the tastes are great. A small kitchen tucked away behind a screen-door serves up simple, easy old fashion hamburgers with savory ingredients. On top of that the patrons and staff are nice, friendly folks.

EXPAND MnM Burger's Angus Egg Burger special Photo by Doogie Roux

3. MnM Burger, 210 N Wayside Dr

MnM Burger has been serving up the neighborhood since 1975. They have the most elaborate burger combinations of all, from the classics to the crazy. Those worth mentioning are the: Fish Burger, Chicken Burger, Angus Egg Burger, Avocado Burger, Bacon Avocado Burger, Ham and Avocado Burger, Sausage Burger, Steak Fried Burger, Double Combination Beef and Chicken Burger. All of which are stacked with hearty meats and dressed proper to bring great flavor in a finely packaged burger. Don't plan on engaging in much activity after consuming them.

EXPAND Moon Tower Inn's Cheech and Chong, from left to right Photo by Doogie Roux

2. Moon Tower Inn, 3004 Canal St

"A sunny place for shady people." An awesome, eclectic, and unpretentious crowd frequents Moon Tower Inn to partake in the goodness they have to offer. One can indulge in a huge wall of taps and enjoy ample outdoor space while they munch on delightful menu items, especially the burgers. With regards to the latter, you have options far beyond the classic, homestyle burger. Two in particular are most favored and need to be discussed in detail: the Cheech and Chong. The special ingredients are as follows: Cheech-chevre, poblano, thick bacon and sambal mayo; Chong-sunnyside egg, thick bacon, creole mustard, house made b'n'b pickles and chedda'. Together, Cheech and Chong will quickly rid you of those munchies.

EXPAND A wonderfully crafted cheeseburger from Champ Burger Photo by Doogie Roux

1. Champ Burger, 304 Sampson St

The name fits. This old-school burger shack has been serving guests from all around, along with a loyal clientele, since 1963. It's tough to beat the classics, especially when they're delivered with fast, friendly service and consistent, A grade quality. Each burger from this establishment is pieced together via a process that has been perfected for some time. When it comes to burgers in Houston's East End, Champ Burger reigns supreme.