Woah, Triniti Restaurant Just Shuttered



Shocking breaking news, folks. Triniti Restaurant has shuttered at 2815 Shepard. The five-year-old restaurant and its Sanctuari Bar served its last meal on Sunday, February 5, according to a press release and verified by a call to the restaurant.

Chef Ryan Hildebrand opened the modern American eatery in late 2011, gaining a finalist nod for Best Restaurant Design from the 2013 James Beard committee and attracting many notable customers including none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Hildebrand has released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Triniti's closure. I want to thank our staff. I have had the opportunity to work with amazing, amazingly talented people that have become more than friends. They have become family, and I will miss them dearly. We have enjoyed successes and have executed dinners and menus I never dreamt possible. The Mercury Dinners, pairing food and wine to the signs of the zodiac, and creating 20 menus in five years will all continue to inspire me. I want to thank this city for the venue in which to practice our craft and share our visions. I am excited for the next chapter – for my self, my family, and for the staff of Triniti, (Chef de Cuisine) Pat Sommers, (Sous Chef) Nick Hill, (Beverage Director) Aki Hagio, (Sommelier) Rick Stiles and (Service and Special Events Manager) Jase Westeen, who I know will continue to lead and inspire. Cheers, all!



A call to the restaurant also confirms that folks wanting to sign up for Triniti's Valentine's Day dinner are out of luck, as the spot is officially closed for good.

The good news is that Hildebrand will debut his new FM Kitchen and Bar (or FM Burger) at 1112 Shepherd this spring, with promises of killer burgers and incredible milkshakes too.