menu

Woah, Triniti Restaurant Just Shuttered


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Woah, Triniti Restaurant Just Shuttered

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 1:46 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Triniti restaurant
1
Inside Triniti restaurant
Photo courtesy of
A A


Shocking breaking news, folks. Triniti Restaurant has shuttered at 2815 Shepard. The five-year-old restaurant and its Sanctuari Bar served its last meal on Sunday, February 5, according to a press release and verified by a call to the restaurant.

Chef Ryan Hildebrand opened the modern American eatery in late 2011, gaining a finalist nod for Best Restaurant Design from the 2013 James Beard committee and attracting many notable customers including none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Hildebrand has released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Triniti's closure. I want to thank our staff. I have had the opportunity to work with amazing, amazingly talented people that have become more than friends. They have become family, and I will miss them dearly. We have enjoyed successes and have executed dinners and menus I never dreamt possible. The Mercury Dinners, pairing food and wine to the signs of the zodiac, and creating 20 menus in five years will all continue to inspire me. I want to thank this city for the venue in which to practice our craft and share our visions. I am excited for the next chapter – for my self, my family, and for the staff of Triniti, (Chef de Cuisine) Pat Sommers, (Sous Chef) Nick Hill, (Beverage Director) Aki Hagio, (Sommelier) Rick Stiles and (Service and Special Events Manager) Jase Westeen, who I know will continue to lead and inspire. Cheers, all!


A call to the restaurant also confirms that folks wanting to sign up for Triniti's Valentine's Day dinner are out of luck, as the spot is officially closed for good.

The good news is that Hildebrand will debut his new FM Kitchen and Bar (or FM Burger) at 1112 Shepherd this spring, with promises of killer burgers and incredible milkshakes too.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >