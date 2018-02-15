Celebrate Chinese New Year at Yauatcha Houston

The Haoyun lantern petit gateau, with soy caramel mousse, mandarin confit, sesame sable, ($12), is one of the specialties offered for Chinese New Year at Yauatcha.

The lunar new year, popularly referred to as Chinese New Year, takes place this Friday, February 16. While there are a myriad of ways that you can celebrate — spending time with family, handing out red envelopes filled with money to young ones, or watching a lion dance — Chinese New Year’s celebrations inevitably involve food. And one place that’s looking to help you celebrate is Yauatcha Houston.

To ring in the Year of the Dog, from now until March 5, Hakkasan Group’s tony dim sum tea house in the Galleria will be serving a special menu of dim sum, mains and pastries created especially for the occasion. All the dishes feature ingredients that symbolize good fortune.

EXPAND Salted egg yolk custard sesame ball signifies prosperity and wealth ($10). Photo by Mai Pham