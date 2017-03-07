menu


Yauatcha Opens in The Galleria on March 29

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 3 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Chef Ho Chee BoonEXPAND
Chef Ho Chee Boon
Photo by Amanda Calderon
Highly anticipated dim sum and then some restaurant Yauatcha will officially open in The Galleria at 5045 Westheimer on March 29, according to a press release. This will be the ninth location (and second in the United States) of the Hakkasan Group’s esteemed, Michelin-starred eatery, which already has outposts in India, London, Saudi Arabia and Hawaii. Best of all, Yauatcha has just started taking reservations online and at 713-357-7588, so godspeed, everyone.

Do expect some exclusive menu items at the location, with executive chef Ho Chee Boon planning some Houston-inspired dishes alongside his signature Cantonese. Menu items include scallop shui mai— steamed, wheat flour dumplings with minced prawn and scallop wrapped with egg flour skin pastry and garnished with silky orange tobiko caviar — along with venison puffed pastry, Jasmine tea-smoked pork ribs and more.

The tea list runs deep, with a selection of 24 teas sourced from Five Mountains Organic Teas, including a black tea with grapefruit rinds that will be available only in Houston, and there will be a few tea-based cocktails.

Yauatcha's Desert EssenceEXPAND
Yauatcha's Desert Essence
Photo by Amanda Calderon

Other items exclusive to the Houston location include the Sotol- (a Mexican booze) based drink the Desert Essence, not to be confused with the restaurant's dessert essence, which will be supplied by pastry chef Graham Hornigold and his signature macarons and petits gâteaux.

The “sleek” 241-seat restaurant promises more feng shui elements than the ladies man Leon Phelps’s houseboat, thanks to a modern and “harmonious” design from Paris-based firm GBRH, but can all the sexy people in town get access to this pleasure cruise in the first month alone? That will be the question.

Yauatcha
5045 Westheimer, yauatcha.com
Planned hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

