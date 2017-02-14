menu

You Can Get Free Taco Cabana Delivered Tomorrow

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Free tacos tomorrow for #randomactsoftacos
Photo courtesy of Taco Cabana
You can score free tacos tomorrow, February 15.

San Antonio-based chain Taco Cabana and delivery-app Favor are teaming up for their third annual Random Acts of Tacos Day (as part of Random Acts of Kindness Week, who knew) tomorrow from 9 to 11 a.m. Just select the free giveaway option within the Favor app for a chance to get two complimentary breakfast tacos delivered to your location.

Or if you dine at one of Houston's various Taco Cabana locations on February 17, you can grab a coupon for a free breakfast taco for your next visit (while supplies lasts).

Taco Cabana currently has over 170 locations in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico and also just released a line of signature sauces, now available at H-E-B.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

