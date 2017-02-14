You Can Get Free Taco Cabana Delivered Tomorrow
|
Free tacos tomorrow for #randomactsoftacos
Photo courtesy of Taco Cabana
You can score free tacos tomorrow, February 15.
San Antonio-based chain Taco Cabana and delivery-app Favor are teaming up for their third annual Random Acts of Tacos Day (as part of Random Acts of Kindness Week, who knew) tomorrow from 9 to 11 a.m. Just select the free giveaway option within the Favor app for a chance to get two complimentary breakfast tacos delivered to your location.
Or if you dine at one of Houston's various Taco Cabana locations on February 17, you can grab a coupon for a free breakfast taco for your next visit (while supplies lasts).
Taco Cabana currently has over 170 locations in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico and also just released a line of signature sauces, now available at H-E-B.
