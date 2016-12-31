menu

Your Favorite Houston Press Food Posts of 2016

10 Best Desserts to Eat This Winter in Houston


Your Favorite Houston Press Food Posts of 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 12:01 a.m.
By Houston Press
Your Favorite Houston Press Food Posts of 2016
Photo by Dragana Harris
How much did you eat in 2016? More importantly, how much food did you miss out on? Good news, 2017 is a new year with new opportunies to taste the foods, fine or otherwise, that Houston has to offer. As you prepare yourself for new experiences and new memories, take a look back at the stories you loved the most in 2016.

10. 15 of the Best Bets for the 2016 Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston restaurant weeks may very well be the most wonderful time of the year, and we're always happy to help guide you in the right direction when it comes where to go.

Your Favorite Houston Press Food Posts of 2016
Photo by Nicholas L. Hall

9. Houston's Most Underrated Restaurants

These spots might not get the buzz other restaurants do, but when it comes to eating, what's more important: hype or taste?

Your Favorite Houston Press Food Posts of 2016
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

8. 10 Best Budget Restaurants in Houston's Greater Heights

We're all looking to save on some good eats, and you can do well to grab a bite in Greater Heights.

Your Favorite Houston Press Food Posts of 2016
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

7. The 20 Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston for 2016

Did you know that Valentine's Day will be here before you know it? Just thought that was worth pointing out here.

Your Favorite Houston Press Food Posts of 2016
Photo by Troy Fields

6. The First Black Restaurant Week in Houston Kicks Off on April 3


