The Montrose Location of Yucatan Taco Stand Is No More
|
Yucatan Taco Stand peaces out.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
Folks looking for a taco or outdoor hang session at Yucatan Taco Stand at 3407 Montrose (at Hawthorne) are out of luck. The eatery closed up for good last week with the following message posted on its door: The Houston Press reached out to the owner and is awaiting word as to why the location has shuttered. A call to the Woodlands location confirmed that the restaurant "wasn't working out," but no other information was given.
Yucatan Taco Stand is a chain based in Fort Worth, started by the founder of Fuzzy's Tacos. The Montrose location opened in July 2016, serving tacos, burritos and burrito bowls and more.
