menu

The Montrose Location of Yucatan Taco Stand Is No More

Openings and Closings: Aqui Opens in Montrose


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Montrose Location of Yucatan Taco Stand Is No More

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Yucatan Taco Stand peaces out.
Yucatan Taco Stand peaces out.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

Folks looking for a taco or outdoor hang session at Yucatan Taco Stand at 3407 Montrose (at Hawthorne) are out of luck. The eatery closed up for good last week with the following message posted on its door: The Houston Press reached out to the owner and is awaiting word as to why the location has shuttered. A call to the Woodlands location confirmed that the restaurant "wasn't working out," but no other information was given.

Yucatan Taco Stand is a chain based in Fort Worth, started by the founder of Fuzzy's Tacos. The Montrose location opened in July 2016, serving tacos, burritos and burrito bowls and more.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >