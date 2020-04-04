Alley Theatre Announces its 2020-21 Season

The Alley Theatre today announces its 2020-21 season which includes two previously cancelled productions (Amerikan and Dead Man's Cell Phone) and five world premieres.

Clue, which was to be the theater's Summer Chills offering, will now be the season opener starting in mid-September.

Three of the plays being presented were developed in the Alley's All New Festival and Reading Series. A company press release included this statement from Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose:

“I am pleased to announce the Alley’s full 2020-21 season. After the cancellation of the latter half of the

current season, due to safety precautions surrounding COVID-19, I’m happy to bring back two of those

productions for this upcoming season.

“Sadly, we’re forgoing producing a Summer Chills production out of an abundance of caution. But I hope Houstonians will be glad to finally get to see two productions we were so sad to lose this season. I'm also proud that the Alley is presenting five world premiere productions as well as a wide range of offerings featuring our Resident Acting Company."

The Full 2020-21 Season

HUBBARD

A New Comedy

CLUE

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture

Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

September 18 - October 25, 2020 in the Hubbard Theatre

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the

menu when six guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget… if they make it out

alive. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the

wrench? Based on the cult movie and the classic board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will

leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

World Premiere Musical

NOIR

A new musical

Music by Duncan Sheik

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Lyrics by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik

Directed by Darko Tresnjak

By Special Arrangement with Robert Cole, Mary Beth O’Connor, and Carl Moellenberg

January 21 - February 21, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre

A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a

couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession.

Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger. Inspired by early radio plays and

classic film noir, this new musical is written by Broadway artists Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and

Kyle Jarrow (The SpongeBob Musical) and directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and

Murder).

A Comedy-Mystery

Ken Ludwig’s

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

March 12 - April 4, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre

Get your deerstalker cap on—the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (The Three Musketeers,

Murder on the Orient Express) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles

into a murderously funny adventure. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by

one, but Sherlock Holmes is on the case! To find the killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate

moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying

web of deceit, silly accents, and disguises, as five actors portray more than forty characters. Join the fun

and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

Off-the-Wall Comedy

DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE

By Sarah Ruhl

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

April 30 - May 23, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a

dead man. So begins Dead Man’s Cell Phone, a wildly imaginative comedy by Sarah Ruhl (The Clean

House, Euridyce). An off-the-wall play about the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own

assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

World Premiere Comedy

HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST

By Vichet Chum

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

June 11 - July 4, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre

It’s senior year in Carrollton, Texas, and Riverside High School's competitive theatre troupe is climbing

back to the top from last year's unprecedented loss. Dara is trying to rally his teammates, while new kid

Paul disrupts Dara's complete understanding of himself and his small-town suburban life. When Coaches

Dirkson and Blow make a bold choice for the one-act play competition and the community takes issue,

friends and rivals duke it out and find themselves in this uniquely Texan and thoroughly universal

coming of age comedy by Texan playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole

Greene. Developed in the 2020 Alley All New Festival. Co-world premiere with Dallas Theater Center.

NEUHAUS

World Premiere

AMERIKIN

By Chisa Hutchinson

Directed by James Black

October 9 - November 8, 2020 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Developed as part of the 2019 Alley All New Festival. Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for

community, casually follows his buddy’s advice and tries to join a white supremacist group…but the

results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin follows Jeff as serious consequences come

knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.

World Premiere Play

BORN WITH TEETH

By Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Rob Melrose

April 2 - May 2, 2021 in the Neuhaus Theatre

An aging authoritarian ruler, a violent police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia:

it’s a dangerous time for poets. Two of them—the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer Will

Shakespeare—meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils

of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well

be the death of the other. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series.

Classic Masterpiece

WAITING FOR GODOT

By Samuel Beckett

Directed by Rob Melrose

May 21 - June 20, 2021 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Considered one of the most significant plays of the 20th century, Waiting for Godot is Nobel Prizewinning

playwright Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece. In this wickedly funny, frequently moving existential

play, two men, Didi and Gogo, meet near a tree to wait for the arrival of the mysterious Godot, who

never seems to come. They discuss their philosophies, debate their lots in life, and question why they

were put on earth. Then they encounter Lucky, Pozzo, and a messenger boy, who engage in enlightening

conversations about the human condition and uproarious physical comedy as they wait…and wait…and

wait for Godot.

HOLIDAY

A CHRISTMAS CAROL – A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Originally Directed by Michael Wilson

Directed by James Black

November 19 - December 30, 2020 in the Hubbard Theatre

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Alley premiere of Michael Wilson’s adaptation. A Christmas Carol

- A Ghost Story of Christmas is a thrilling, family-friendly re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story, which

follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve. A

Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season.

World Premiere One-Woman Comedy

WHAT-A-CHRISTMAS!

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

December 1 - December 27, 2020 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Meet Margot, a 30-something Tejana who works at a beloved what-a-sized Texas burger joint. The

Christmas Eve overnight shift is her personal tradition—even if that means spending the holiday dealing

with grumpy drive-thru customers and an equally grumpy robotic Santa. But when her dead best friend

Jackie Marley drops by to warn her of impending late-night visits by spirits, Margot has no choice but to

roll with the punches and confront the very Scrooge she’s become. It’s a Christmas Eve like none other

in this brand-new holiday show filled with humor and heart set right here in H-town by Texan playwright

Isaac Gómez.