Alley Theatre Announces its 2020-21 Season

The Alley Theatre today announces its 2020-21 season which includes two previously cancelled productions (Amerikan and Dead Man's Cell Phone) and five world premieres.
Clue, which was to be the theater's Summer Chills offering, will now be the season opener starting in mid-September.
Three of the plays being presented were developed in the Alley's All New Festival and Reading Series. A company press release included this statement from Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose:
“I am pleased to announce the Alley’s full 2020-21 season. After the cancellation of the latter half of the
current season, due to safety precautions surrounding COVID-19, I’m happy to bring back two of those
productions for this upcoming season.
“Sadly, we’re forgoing producing a Summer Chills production out of an abundance of caution. But I hope Houstonians will be glad to finally get to see two productions we were so sad to lose this season. I'm also proud that the Alley is presenting five world premiere productions as well as a wide range of offerings featuring our Resident Acting Company."
The Full 2020-21 Season
HUBBARD
A New Comedy
CLUE
Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn
Written by Sandy Rustin
Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price
Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture
Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE
Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner
September 18 - October 25, 2020 in the Hubbard Theatre
It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the
menu when six guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget… if they make it out
alive. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the
wrench? Based on the cult movie and the classic board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will
leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.
World Premiere Musical
NOIR
A new musical
Music by Duncan Sheik
Book by Kyle Jarrow
Lyrics by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik
Directed by Darko Tresnjak
By Special Arrangement with Robert Cole, Mary Beth O’Connor, and Carl Moellenberg
January 21 - February 21, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre
A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a
couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession.
Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger. Inspired by early radio plays and
classic film noir, this new musical is written by Broadway artists Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and
Kyle Jarrow (The SpongeBob Musical) and directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and
Murder).
A Comedy-Mystery
Ken Ludwig’s
BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY
By Ken Ludwig
Directed by Eleanor Holdridge
March 12 - April 4, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre
Get your deerstalker cap on—the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (The Three Musketeers,
Murder on the Orient Express) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles
into a murderously funny adventure. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by
one, but Sherlock Holmes is on the case! To find the killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate
moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying
web of deceit, silly accents, and disguises, as five actors portray more than forty characters. Join the fun
and see how far from elementary the truth can be.
Off-the-Wall Comedy
DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE
By Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner
April 30 - May 23, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre
An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a
dead man. So begins Dead Man’s Cell Phone, a wildly imaginative comedy by Sarah Ruhl (The Clean
House, Euridyce). An off-the-wall play about the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own
assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.
World Premiere Comedy
HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST
By Vichet Chum
Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene
June 11 - July 4, 2021 in the Hubbard Theatre
It’s senior year in Carrollton, Texas, and Riverside High School's competitive theatre troupe is climbing
back to the top from last year's unprecedented loss. Dara is trying to rally his teammates, while new kid
Paul disrupts Dara's complete understanding of himself and his small-town suburban life. When Coaches
Dirkson and Blow make a bold choice for the one-act play competition and the community takes issue,
friends and rivals duke it out and find themselves in this uniquely Texan and thoroughly universal
coming of age comedy by Texan playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole
Greene. Developed in the 2020 Alley All New Festival. Co-world premiere with Dallas Theater Center.
NEUHAUS
World Premiere
AMERIKIN
By Chisa Hutchinson
Directed by James Black
October 9 - November 8, 2020 in the Neuhaus Theatre
Developed as part of the 2019 Alley All New Festival. Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for
community, casually follows his buddy’s advice and tries to join a white supremacist group…but the
results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin follows Jeff as serious consequences come
knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.
World Premiere Play
BORN WITH TEETH
By Liz Duffy Adams
Directed by Rob Melrose
April 2 - May 2, 2021 in the Neuhaus Theatre
An aging authoritarian ruler, a violent police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia:
it’s a dangerous time for poets. Two of them—the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer Will
Shakespeare—meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils
of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well
be the death of the other. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series.
Classic Masterpiece
WAITING FOR GODOT
By Samuel Beckett
Directed by Rob Melrose
May 21 - June 20, 2021 in the Neuhaus Theatre
Considered one of the most significant plays of the 20th century, Waiting for Godot is Nobel Prizewinning
playwright Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece. In this wickedly funny, frequently moving existential
play, two men, Didi and Gogo, meet near a tree to wait for the arrival of the mysterious Godot, who
never seems to come. They discuss their philosophies, debate their lots in life, and question why they
were put on earth. Then they encounter Lucky, Pozzo, and a messenger boy, who engage in enlightening
conversations about the human condition and uproarious physical comedy as they wait…and wait…and
wait for Godot.
HOLIDAY
A CHRISTMAS CAROL – A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS
By Charles Dickens
Adapted and Originally Directed by Michael Wilson
Directed by James Black
November 19 - December 30, 2020 in the Hubbard Theatre
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Alley premiere of Michael Wilson’s adaptation. A Christmas Carol
- A Ghost Story of Christmas is a thrilling, family-friendly re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story, which
follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve. A
Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season.
World Premiere One-Woman Comedy
WHAT-A-CHRISTMAS!
By Isaac Gómez
Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner
December 1 - December 27, 2020 in the Neuhaus Theatre
Meet Margot, a 30-something Tejana who works at a beloved what-a-sized Texas burger joint. The
Christmas Eve overnight shift is her personal tradition—even if that means spending the holiday dealing
with grumpy drive-thru customers and an equally grumpy robotic Santa. But when her dead best friend
Jackie Marley drops by to warn her of impending late-night visits by spirits, Margot has no choice but to
roll with the punches and confront the very Scrooge she’s become. It’s a Christmas Eve like none other
in this brand-new holiday show filled with humor and heart set right here in H-town by Texan playwright
Isaac Gómez.
Current Alley subscribers may renew subscriptions now online at alleytheatre.org or call 713.220.5700. New subscriptions will be available May 25, 2020.
