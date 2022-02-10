Support Us

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Names its 2022 School Art Champions

February 10, 2022 4:00AM

Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art by Mia Huckman of Lamar CISD. "Partners in Time"
With thousands of entries, the young artists portion of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues to grow in size and to impress with the many talented students in the area. Class champions and Reserve Class Champions were named in the categories of Colored Drawing, Mixed Medium, Monochromatic, Painting, 3D, Elementary and Junior High.

This year's top prize in the Colored Drawing category went to Gracin Nguyen, an 11th grader from Pearland ISD for her rendering of a young cowboy entitled "In His Hands."

Another top performer was Mia Huckman, an 11th grader from Lamar CISD, who was named Reserve Grand Champion in the Painting category for "Partners in Time" which showed an older cowboy atop his horse.

Students from 95 public and 54 private schools sent in their work for preliminary judging in January. In the next round of judging on January 30, the work of 72 students was selected for inclusion in the School Art Auction scheduled for Sunday, March 13.

The rodeo this year is scheduled for February 28 through March 20 and these works of art and more from students throughout the area will be on display for much of that time. The Rodeo's School Art Program is designed to promote agriculture, Western heritage and rodeo activities. 
click to enlarge 2022 Grand Champion Work of Art by Gracin Nguyen of Pearland ISD. "In His Hands" - PHOTO BY HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
2022 Grand Champion Work of Art by Gracin Nguyen of Pearland ISD. "In His Hands"
