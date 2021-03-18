Houston Actors Say Miss You and Thank You to Houston

- Local
Seventy-eight Houston area members of Actors' Equity Association have worked together to produce an entertaining and socially distanced video in which they thank Houston area residents for their continued support of the arts during a pandemic.
Coming a year after the one-year anniversary of the last live Equity performance in Houston, the result is a bittersweet celebration of reminder of all the talent and energy that goes into live theater performances in Houston and how much they are missed.
Joel Sandel who chairs the liaison committee of the Houston branch of the union representing professional stage actors and professional stage managers throughout the United States sent out the video which includes references to previous challenging times (floods, floods, floods) the area has undergone.
Houston's theaters along with other performing arts have produced a number of video productions throughout the year, but as the actors say in this film, they can't wait to get back to an in-person delivery.
