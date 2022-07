Which Actors Have Completed the Disney Trifecta?

With Disney controlling so much of modern popular culture, it’s unsurprising that some actors work for The Mouse repeatedly. This has led to a select few completing what I’m calling the Disney Trifecta. To accomplish this, an actor must appear in afilm or television show, as a Marvel superhero or villain, and in a Disney or Pixar animation vehicle, or a live action remake of one. It’s not exactly an EGOT, but it is interesting to see who has participated in all three of some of the biggest parts of entertainment.First among equals is Ming-Na Wen, who is the only person on the list to play a Disney Princess (), a role she has reprised in several spinoffs and video games. She also starred as the Melinda May aka The Calvary onin all seven seasons, an original creation for the television show. Lately, she portrays the bounty hunter Fennec Shand in, andUnsurprisingly, the literal top movie star of all time makes the list easily. Samuel L. Jackson has starred as the superhero Frozone in thefilms, Mace Windu in theprequels, and Nick Fury in Marvel. While Wen gets extra points for being a Disney Princess, Jackson does pretty well for being both a Jedi and a legendary figure from Marvel comics who redefined the character by his portrayal.In an interesting quirk, most of the people who score a Disney Trifecta are BIPOC. Lupita Nyongo has portrayed Raksha in the live action remake ofdirected by Jon Favreau (more on him in a minute), as Maz Kanata in thesequel trilogy, and Nakia in thefilms. Look for her as a potential successor to T’challa after the death of actor Chadwick Bozeman.Taika Waititi is one of modern cinema's outstanding talents, shining both in front of the camera and behind. As a voice actor, he’s appeared as Mo Morrison in the new Buzz Lightyear film, as IG-11 in, and as Korg in various Marvel movies. With the later, he’s turned a very minor comic book character into something of a fan favorite. Waititi also almost makes a double trifecta on the production side, having directed episodes ofand the latest twofilms. Unfortunately, he’s outclassed there by one man.Jon Favreau has an incredible filmography. As an actor, he makes the Disney Trifecta for a minor voice role inand, two different characters in(Paz Vizsla and Rio Durant), and in Marvel as Happy Hogan. He’s also the only person to direct for all three, having done, and. While Favreau rarely has the highest profile in roles, he makes up for it by doing a lot of them.Donald Glover makes the Disney Trifecta easily, but the actual results are mixed. He played the adult Simba in the CGI, a young Lando Calrissian in, and the man who would later become the Prowler in(he voiced the same character in a main role in Sony’s). It would be nice to see someone as talented as Glover get more work in bigger and better roles.Now that the Netflix Marvel shows have been re-canonized into the MCU, Rosario Dawson makes the list. She played the fairy Nyx in thefilms, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice Ahsoka Tano inand an upcoming spin-off, and the Marvel hero Night Nurse in multiple seasons of the Netflix Defender shows.It’s kind of strange the way Woody Harrelson makes the list. He had a major role in, so no problem there. He played the villain Carnage in thefilms, which are now MCU-adjacent. The weirdest one, though, is that he was in a fairly obscure Disney mix of animation and live action calledthat aired on NBC in 1988. A joint venture between Disney and NBC back when The Mouse was getting kind of desperate for ratings, the television movie featured various NBC sitcom characters, including Woody from Cheers.No actor has even come close to as many different roles in the Disney Trifecta as Alan Trudyk. He’s been in, the live-action, and. He also played the Marvel serial killer Arcade in theseries, which isn’t MCU but is still neat.When you’ve had over 600 roles, it’s probably not surprising that you’d make the Disney Trifecta. James Hong appeared inandand, appropriately enough, as fellow Trifecta member Ming-Na Wen’s father inThe former Doctor Who recently entered the Trifecta by playing the role of Scrooge McDuck in thereboot. Before that, he starred as The Purple Man in, and he had a minor part as Huyang in theseries. Fun fact: Disney tried to acquire the rights toin the 1980s. If they had been successful, Tennant might be the only actor to have completed a Quadfecta.Or not because Richard E. Grant is here, too (he was avillain). Grant has played bad guys inand, but took a break to be a fairly sympathetic character in the awful Disneyfilm.Last but not least is Donnie Yen. He makes the Trifecta on a technicality. He starred as a commander in the live actionand Chirrut Îmwe in, so his Disney androles are covered. His only Marvel role, though, is as a vampire in, where he also choreographed the excellent fight scenes. How the originaltrilogy will work with the new reboot Marvel is doing is still up in the air, but for now we’re including Yen as a presumptive member of this elite class of actor.