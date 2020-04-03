A.D. Players Announces its 2020-21 Season at The George

Without naming specific dates, A.D. Players at The George has announced its 2020-21 Season beginning sometime this fall with the A.D. Players-commissioned and world premiere of Apollo 8 by Jayme McGhan, the true story of the first NASA mission to successfully orbit the moon.

Sometime around Christmas, A.D. Players will present another commission and world premiere: a stage adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel, The Christmas Shoes, based on the novel by Donna VanLiere and adapted for the stage by Jessica Lind Peterson.

Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, the true story of scientist Rosalind Franklin and the life changing discovery of the double helix in the human DNA strand, will make its Houston premiere in winter.

In the Spring, A.D. Players will present their rescheduled 2019/-20 title, The Spitfire Grill, followed by the recently discovered farce by the late, great Mark Twain, Is He Dead?, adapted for a 21st century audience by David Ives.

And finally, wrapping up the season in the summer is Mary Poppins.

“It may seem like an odd time to be announcing our season and asking people to buy tickets”, said Artistic Director Kevin Dean in a press release from the theater. “But we believe in the power of story. We are going to need to gather together and share stories after this is over. And the truth is, we need the resources to produce these shows, now.”

“We know not everyone can buy tickets or make a donation at this time, but for those who can, they will help us keep the work going until the doors can reopen. Art is important, as we have seen during this time of isolation, and we want to be ready and able to bring excellent, compelling theater to Houston when this is over,” said Jake Speck, Executive Director.

Season ticket renewals for current subscribers will begin in the next couple of weeks. Season ticket sales will open up to the general public at the end of April. For more information on the season or about A.D. Players at The George, visit their website, adplayers.org. The Box Office is operating mostly by email and online at this time. Feel free to email boxoffice@adplayers.org with questions.