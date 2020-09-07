 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4

A.D. Players Updates its Season in a Video Announcement

Margaret Downing | September 7, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

As the pandemic continues, local theater groups rejuggle their already juggled schedules, pushing shows back later and later into the 2020-21 season— or in some cases — all the way to the next.

The latest is the announcement by A.D. Players Executive Director Jake Speck and Artistic Director Kevin Dean that they will be moving some plays farther along into the year and dropping some others from the lineup entirely, with the possibility that they could be picked up in a future season at the George Theater. 

Speck and Dean delivered their news by video, beginning with the announcement that the world premiere of Apollo 8 moves from the fall to the spring, replacing Is He Dead. "That's right, Is He Dead is now dead. But don't worry, we will resurrect it in a future season," Dean said.

Another premiere and their winter holiday offering  — The Christmas Shoes — will move a year later to the same spot in the 2021-22 season.

However, as Speck pointed out, they discovered by doing their recently completely gala that they can safely pull off concerts with masking and social distancing in the George. As a result, they are extending their engagement with Michael Ingersoll's Artists Lounge Live.

John-Mark McGaha will sing Stevie Wonder's songs in concert in October.

Heidi Kettenring will sing Karen Carpenter songs for the Merry Christmas Darling show in December.

Perhaps the best news for devoted theater goers is that A.D. Players will be producing a series of radio plays. The first, called Radio Mystery Theatre, will debut in the fall and feature characters such as Hercule Poirot and Sherlock Holmes. .

There will be a world premiere of A Cattywampus Christmas during that season, a story of two women — one from Houston and one from Minneapolis — who exchange homes over the holidays and what happens from there. (Yes, it's a comedy).

People who already have tickets to the two rescheduled shows are asked not to call the box office but to wait for the box office to contact them. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.