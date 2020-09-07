A.D. Players Updates its Season in a Video Announcement

As the pandemic continues, local theater groups rejuggle their already juggled schedules, pushing shows back later and later into the 2020-21 season— or in some cases — all the way to the next.

The latest is the announcement by A.D. Players Executive Director Jake Speck and Artistic Director Kevin Dean that they will be moving some plays farther along into the year and dropping some others from the lineup entirely, with the possibility that they could be picked up in a future season at the George Theater.

Speck and Dean delivered their news by video, beginning with the announcement that the world premiere of Apollo 8 moves from the fall to the spring, replacing Is He Dead. "That's right, Is He Dead is now dead. But don't worry, we will resurrect it in a future season," Dean said.

Another premiere and their winter holiday offering — The Christmas Shoes — will move a year later to the same spot in the 2021-22 season.

However, as Speck pointed out, they discovered by doing their recently completely gala that they can safely pull off concerts with masking and social distancing in the George. As a result, they are extending their engagement with Michael Ingersoll's Artists Lounge Live.

John-Mark McGaha will sing Stevie Wonder's songs in concert in October.

Heidi Kettenring will sing Karen Carpenter songs for the Merry Christmas Darling show in December.

Perhaps the best news for devoted theater goers is that A.D. Players will be producing a series of radio plays. The first, called Radio Mystery Theatre, will debut in the fall and feature characters such as Hercule Poirot and Sherlock Holmes. .

There will be a world premiere of A Cattywampus Christmas during that season, a story of two women — one from Houston and one from Minneapolis — who exchange homes over the holidays and what happens from there. (Yes, it's a comedy).

People who already have tickets to the two rescheduled shows are asked not to call the box office but to wait for the box office to contact them.