4th Wall and Alley Theaters Each Reshuffle Their Seasons

It will be all upstairs in the Hubbard Theatre when the Alley returns to live performances.

The 4th Wall Theatre Company has announced it is delaying the opening of its tenth anniversary season, pushing back its planned opening of Between Riverside and Crazy from September to January.

In the meantime, it, like many other Houston-based theater companies, will be presenting live-streamed offerings to help keep theater in the minds of audiences while the COVID-19 pandemic makes live performances problematic.

The 4th Wall announcement follows last week's announcement by the Alley Theatre that it was reshuffling its theater lineup yet again because of coronavirus concerns and that none of the plays will be presented in the more intimate downstairs Neuhaus Theatre. It has also cancelled the Alley All New Festival for this season.

Of note is that to start the 2020-21 season on November 20, the Alley will not be once again performing the Michael Wilson adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that it has used for so many years. Instead it will move to a version by Doris Baizley which will be directed by Associate Producer and Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner.

4th Wall's new theater schedule for 2021 (subject, of course, to change)

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (Houston Premiere, 2015 Pulitzer Prize Winner)

Written by: Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by: Bill Pruitt

Featuring: Byron Jacquet, Joseph "Joe P" Palmore, Kim Tobin-Lehl, Philip Lehl, Pamela Vogel, Briana Resa, and Juan Sebastián Cruz A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2 (Houston Premiere)

Written by: Lucas Hnath

Directed by: Alanna Dorsett

Featuring: Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (Houston Premiere)

Written by: Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal

Directed by: Kim Tobin-Lehl



The Alley's 2020-21 Season Line-up: