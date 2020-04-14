 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Cake for everyone! The Alley deserves a celebration with the news that with CARES Act funding, it can bring back its laid off employees.
Photo by HuthPhoto

CARES Act Comes to the Rescue of Laid Off Alley Theatre Employees

Houston Press | April 14, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Good news arrived on Monday for the Alley Theatre. Thanks to the passage of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the Alley was able to secure funds to help it continue its operations and will be able to hire back the employees it temporarily laid off because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Not only will the 75 percent of the staff that was laid off start receiving checks again, they will also get back pay from their laid off date on March 30.

"We are thrilled that Congress enacted this employment law to help nonprofits and small businesses, allowing us bring back our employees and make them whole,” stated Dean Gladden, Managing Director in an Alley press release. “This is a very difficult time in our country and our hearts go out to all those that have lost their jobs at this time. We can’t wait for life to return to normal when we’ll welcome everyone back to Houston’s theatre, the Alley Theatre.”

During the layoffs, the Alley was able to offer their health benefits paid in full and full deductible through June 30. This despite the theater having to shut down its 2019-20 season months early at huge financial loss.

The Alley has being a $6.5 million Lights Up Campaign to help it with lost revenue unrecoverable expenses and ongoing operating costs. Patrons can donate at its website and/or subscribe to its recently announced 2020-21 season.

 
