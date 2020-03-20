The Alley Theatre Cancels The Rest of Its Season Through July, Lays Off Most Staff

The Alley Theatre is cancelling the rest of its 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus crisis. The Alley, which has a resident theater company of actors, is laying off 75 percent of its staff because of the virus's effects on its financial stability.

The cancellation includes Dead Man’s Cell Phone (April 17 – May 10, 2020), the world premiere of Amerikin (May 8 – June 7, 2020), and Sense & Sensibility (June 5 – July 5, 2020). In addition to the show cancellations, the Alley’s Education & Community Engagement department is canceling the remainder of its 2019-20 season programs: Summer Conservatory Auditions (April 4, 2020), Alley Play Makers (June 8 – August 7, 2020), and the Alley Theatre Master Class Series. The Alley is mounting a $6.5 million Emergency Campaign to address its lost revenue, sunk expenses, and on-going operations costs. “It is with deep regret and sadness that we are having to cancel all performances, events, and educational programs remaining in our current season. I’m undoubtedly more upset to have to temporarily layoff our exceptional Alley staff,” said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “We are hopeful we will welcome staff back this summer in preparation for the upcoming season.” “The best way for patrons and supporters to help us during this crisis is to consider donating to the Alley Emergency Campaign,” said Managing Director Dean Gladden. “Canceling the remainder of our season is a huge financial burden. We need the support of Houston more than ever before to continue producing incredible shows while supporting our artists and staff.”

“These are extremely trying times, but we will get through them with a focus on a brighter future,” Melrose continued. “We look forward to the day when our staff is back with us and our lobbies full of bustling audiences beginning in September, then on to the spirit of togetherness during A Christmas Carol, the applause for productions featuring our Resident Acting Company, and all guest artists and designers, and—most importantly—having you back with us once again.”