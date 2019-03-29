Alley Theatre Finishes Announcing its 2019-20 Season Under its New No-Tantrums Artistic Director

Promising no tantrums, no screaming fits directed at the actors or stage crews, the Alley Theatre's new artistic director Rob Melrose, today announced the rest of the Alley's next season, the first of his devising and one that includes a modern retelling of the Don Quixote story, a Lawrence Wright play about the Camp David peace accord and a story about a young father who joins a white supremacist Group.

Moving beyond their initial teaser announcement of five offerings in the 2019-2020 season, Alley Theatre added new plays and world premieres to its lineup, making for a season that should be both reassuring and challenging to audience members.

"I basically had three goals in putting the season together," said Melrose who came to Houston from San Francisco. "The first is just making sure, even though I want to bring my own sensibility to the Alley, I want it to still be like the Alley. So there should still be a mix of classical and new plays. We should still do Christmas Carol and the Summer Chills so that the people who love the Alley will feel like this still feels like the Alley to me.

"My second goal was to bring a greater diversity to the Alley so that the stories we tell and the artists that we bring in to the Alley better reflect the diversity of Houston.

"And then my third goal was to really lean in to the acting company, recognizing that the Alley has one of the last three acting companies in the United States and to make sure they were brightly featured and stretched from genre to genre."

One of the new works added to the lineup is Quixote Nuevo, a modern retelling of the Don Quixote classic by Cervantes, based on the Texas-Mexico border. It's a special co-production with two other theater companies. The playwright is Octavio Solis, who Melrose said, is originally from Texas. "He just wrote a wonderful book of short stories. He's been a playwright in the Bay area for 20 years. He's really having a lot of success right now."

Auditions will start in Houston and the production will appear first in Hartford, Connecticut and and Boston before coming to Houston, Melrose said. He's hoping to pick up at least two cast members from Houston. The Alley was ready to pursue this all by itself but found out Huntington was also pursuing it. Later Hartford chimed in. Director KJ Sanchez made the argument that it would have a much higher national profile if it was done by all three companies together and would keep the people involved employed longer and it would set the show up better for a possible run in New York, Melrose said.

"I also felt like it was important in my first year to show to the national theater community that the Alley wants to play well with others, wants to collaborate. So I thought between KJ's really good argument and kind of ushering in a new era at the Alley, I thought it was a good signal to send the world."

Camp David by Pulitzer Prize winner Lawrence Wright looks at the Middle East Peace accord hammered out by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, with the help of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carte. Oskar Eustis will direct.

"We're really excited to have Larry Wright back," Melrose said. "Camp David was supposed to go to Broadway in a four-person version. It didn't wind up in going to Broadway but Larry’s expanded the play to a six-person version. It's also a way for Oskar to explore whether this play might have a life in New York.

The classic 1984, based on George Orwell's original is next in the lineup followed by Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell which despite its title is a comedy.

The world premiere of Amerikin by Chisa Hutchinson examines the consequences when a young father joins a white supremacist group. "I think that's going to have a life after the Alley," Melrose said. It will be directed by James Black who has been the Alley's interim artistic director between the departure of Gregory Boyd and the hiring of Melrose. Black, who selected the 2018-19 season, made significant advances in diversity in casting and play selection — obviously the same approach embraced by Melrose.

Melrose said he's looking forward to what they'll do with Sense and Sensibility is a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. "I saw an amazing production of it in New York in a small basement theater. It was really theatrical and lively and playful. It was still true to the period and true to the novel but it was irreverent in its sense of theatricality and and doubling and it was kind of scrappy.

"I feel like a number of theaters have tried to do it on a bigger stage and have kind of gotten stuck in more of a Masterpiece Theatre mode, which I think isn't what the adaptation is and isn't the fun of the adaptation. So I've hired a long time collaborator of mine, Adriana Baer, who I think has the chops to do it on a big stage and keep that sense of playfulness and theatricality.

The season will also include the fifth annual Alley All New Festival early in the year.

These will be in addition to the previously announced Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, Vietgone, A Christmas Carol — A Ghost Story of Christmas and Fully Committed.



Melrose is playing with The Winter's Tale a bit, re-locating it to "high-rise Houston" and "cowboy West Texas." He says one important thing about theater is that "it can speak to its city. Texas culture is so rich and delicious and to have a work that reflects Texas culture is really fun. Good theaters really do speak to the town they're in."

"I've just been having such a good time getting to know Texas and getting to know Houston that my first season is a love letter to Texas as well."

Asked about his management style, Melrose said, "It's pretty much the opposite of my predecessor [Boyd]. I'm much more transparent in fact I'm terrible at keeping secrets. It was very hard for me not to tell everyone what the season was."

"The big thing is I believe in collaboration," Melrose said. "I actually see it as the driver of good theater. Once you give over to the collaborative process you realize oh, there's real power here. We as a group just created something together that none of us individually could have ever done. If I only wanted my vision I would have been a novelist because I would have had complete control over what this thing becomes.

"But the reason I like theater is because you get people who are experts in their particular field whether it's sound design or lighting design or set design or acting or play writing and you're all collaborating and working together. Each person is adding their expertise to the mix.

"You’re actually inviting people in to create something together. That's how all the theater I admire was created that way. I happen to think it's a better way of working. It's also a nicer, kinder, more humane way of working because you're not screaming at people, not throwing tantrums. You're trying to draw out the best work of the people around you. That's my management style. It’s the way I am as a director.

"The Alley staff is really strong and they’re really, really good at what they do."

