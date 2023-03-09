Announcing the 2023-24 Theatre Under the Stars Season

Jagged Little Pill

August 29 – September 10, 2023

Music by Alanis Morissette

Lyrics by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Book by Diablo Cody

Directed by Diane Paulus

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.



Sweeney Todd

October 17-29, 2023

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Based on the adaptation by Christopher Bond

Directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges

Winner of 8 Tony Awards! Stephen Sondheim’s landmark musical masterpiece, set in the dark corners of 19th century England. This is the tale of a vengeful barber out for blood and a resourceful pie shop owner. Together they serve up the hottest and most wicked pies in London. It’s the perfect show to get you in the Halloween spirit!

The Ugly X-Mas Sweater Musical

November 28 – December 24

Book by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick

Directed & Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

A new musical written by Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director, and Megan Larche

Dominick, The Ugly X-mas Sweater Musical is a laugh-out loud, interactive musical.

Cheryl is the HR director of a large company that is being bought out by an international conglomerate. To save their jobs, her employees (you, the audience!) must come up with the best “Ugly X-mas Sweater” ever. Blending the comedy of “The Office” with the competitive spirit of Project Runway “and “Pose” The Ugly X-mas Sweater Musical includes many of your favorite holiday songs. Singing along and walking the runway is encouraged.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s

Cinderella

December 5 – 24, 2023

Music Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs

Directed by Eboni Bell Darcy

For the holidays our doors burst wide open with all the magic of this fresh, dazzling and empowering production of the classic tale. Inspired by the acclaimed Disney adaptation starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this timeless, magical fairy tale is reborn as a hilarious and romantic story featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs.



On Your Feet!

January 30 – February 11, 2024

Music and Lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan

Book by Alexander Dinelaris

Directed by Luis Salgado

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The Cher Show

April 16 – 28, 2024

Book by Rick Elice

Directed by Jason Moore

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. This is her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her. Featuring all of Cher’s amazing Bob Mackie outfits.

Newsies

May 21 – June 2, 2024

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Ryan Scarlata

They delivered the papers, and then they made the headlines... Newsies, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing, Tony Award-winning musical from Disney in a brand-new production by Theatre Under The Stars.



Newsies is the extraordinary, mostly true story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York. It’s a rousing tale about fighting for what’s right... and staying true to who you are.

It's a season comforting (), edgy (and in its own modern classic way, unsettling (). There's triumphs (), a musical that screams get out of your seat () and one filled with modern hits and Bob Mackie dresses ().There's even a new holiday alternative co-written by Theatre Under the Stars Artistic Director Dan Knechtges —— capitalizing on a common seasonal meme.Knechtges says he approaches his season picks the way he likes to eat. "I don't like too much of one thing." That philosophy is clearly reflected in the 2023-24 TUTS programming which boasts three touring shows and four home-grown efforts.As a regional theater, he also said, TUTS is able to produceand"in a way that they were intended. Big, bold, a lot of resources thrown at them.""I feltwas so good when I saw it on Broadway that I couldn't help but jump at the chance that we could present it as part of our series," he said. "I also felt that as we continue to challenges our audiences with certain pieces, that this was the perfect piece for that. At the end it really is something that everybody comes together around.Why? "I would jump at the chance always to see that. It's a masterpiece. But also I wanted to honor Stephen Sondheim who passed. I had quite a few vocal subscribers who kept saying that we were anti Sondheim which couldn't be father from the truth. We had a Halloween slot open and it felt perfect for Sweeney Todd in that we could entertain and scare the audience as well. A perfect Halloween show," Knechtges told theIn similar fashion, Knechtges wanted to honor Rodgers & Hammerstein in "a sort of harkening back to our roots ." And he thought it's a perfect complement to the more modern musical he co-wrote that will be shown in Zilkha Hall.Miami Sound Machine was one of his favorite growing up so hosting the tour stop forwith that music was an easy pick, Knechtges said. "It also felt right that in the doldrums of winter we'll get that ray of sunshine which is that show."He saw theshow in New York and one number featured over 100 costume changes [of Bob Mackie dresses], Knechtges said. "I thought, my God, if there ever was a perfect place for theshow it's in Houston with so many women who have many of his pieces here."was a no brainer, he said. It was supposed to go on stage at the Hobby in 2020 but the pandemic shut that plan down, Knechtges said.Actually, the pandemic wasn't all bad news for TUTS, the TUTS artistic director said. He credits the downtime during the height of the pandemic for the play he co-wrote with former TUTS Associate Artistic Director Megan Larche Dominick.The other part of that, he said, was that TUTS had been trying for some time to find different properties that could be developed that could then go on to other places. "This is one of our attempts to make a new holiday tradition. Something that’s super fun . Audience participation and it kind of roasts everybody a little bit; tongue firmly in cheek."Asked if this was his first time as a playwright, Knechtges said anytime he works as a choreographer or director of a musical then he's an author as part of the visual text developed. In terms of writing actual words down on a page, No I have not done that. This is a first."Here's the 2023-24 season as described by TUTS: