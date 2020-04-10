Mildred's Umbrellas Delays Rest of Season, Ars Lyrica Cancels Bach Goes Greek

We'll have to wait a while to hear more outstanding productions from Ars Lyrica, like this 2018 production of Handel's Agrippina .

Houston's performance arts companies hoping that COVID-19 would soon be behind us continue to rearrange their upcoming schedules as it becomes clear that while perhaps life will be back to closer to normal by late May, getting ready for full scale productions and events for then may not be possible now.

Or that if the show does goes on, it will move to the virtual realm.

Jennifer Decker, artistic director of Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company, has announced the following:

FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA, a reading series collaboration with The Asia Society that was scheduled to take place as a live performance May 15-16, 2020, will be released mid to late May in a virtual format. Announcements will be made when dates are set. TOOTH AND TAIL, a world premiere by Elizabeth A.M. Keel was scheduled to open May 28 in the DeLuxe Theatre as a full production will now take place September 25-October 4, 2020. MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION, our short play festival scheduled for July/August 2020 will be rescheduled when it is safe to make plans again. Our 2020-2021 Season announcement will also be postponed until we have a better idea of the situation.

Meanwhile, Matthew Dirst, artistic director of Ars Lyrica, has announced they are cancelling their Bach Goes Greek program on May 16 because of COVID-19.

Both groups are asking for donations to help sustain their artists during this difficult time.