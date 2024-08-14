Late Summer Gardening in Houston

click to enlarge Flowers love raindrops but so do weeds. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge At least we're getting limes for our cold beers. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge This is not the kind of mimosa we like. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Bush beans provide food and pretty flowers. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Sow now for a fall harvest. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Pentas can be perennial in Houston. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Purslane and portulaca can add summer color to patio pots and window boxes. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Established plants could use a last feed before cold weather sets in. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge The onions are done for the year. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Though it may be hard to believe, this summer has not been nearly as hot as last year's months of drought and triple digit temperatures. So far this summer, the Houston area has only experienced a couple of 100 degree days and there's been above average rainfall. While those facts might seem to be a good thing for Houston gardeners, the damage from Hurricane Beryl and other weather events has kept many of us away from our gardens as we deal with downed branches and trees, fallen fences and missing roof shingles.I returned home from a family trip to New England this month, grateful to find most of my plants still alive, thanks to copious amounts of rain. However, they were overwhelmed by the weeds and grasses. Each day, I try to spend 15 minutes pulling a few weeds but it's still a monumental task that needs to be given dedicated hours of non-stop work. I admit that I am just not feeling the inspiration needed to get out and clear the vegetable and flower beds.But, time and tide and weeds wait for no one. With the possibility of a few days under 95 degrees, I know it must be done now. August is the time to clear the soil for the fall garden even though autumn feels an eon away. While it's best to wait on putting new flowers in pots that will have to be watered daily in the heat, seeds of some vegetables and a few flowers can be sown so that they are producing by late October and early November.September is really the month for getting the fall vegetable garden going so August is the month for clearing, maintenance and planning. Some seeds can be sown in pots to be transplanted later such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplants, though many tomato lovers began that process in July. Here's a list of tasks that can be done as August wanes and September rolls in.Once weeds have gotten out of control, it can be a mountain of work to get the garden looking tidy again. I have almost gotten used to the yearly onslaught of bindweed, crabgrass and what I believe to be chamberbitter, a mimosa-like weed that is prolific and nearly impossible to conquer. The occasional dandelion doesn't bother me, but when you can't see the flowers for the weeds, it's time to start pulling.For my garden, weed control is manual labor. There are pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicides but they can only do so much and are not good for the environment, people, pets and plants. It's not easy to spray weeds only in a garden bed full of plants. Pulling them out by the roots is really the only safe remedy. However, be forewarned that some plants enjoy being pulled because they have rhizomes underground that will just put out more growth. It's very difficult to get all the rhizomes or get to weeds before they put out seed. And that is why some people take up hobbies like golfing or pickleball instead.But we gardeners are a different breed. We know the joys outweigh the pitfalls occasionally and that's what drives us to have a symbiotic, if sometimes fraught, relationship with nature.Once ground is cleared, there needs to be a design in mind for both flowering plants and vegetables. And don't forget, vegetable gardens will look prettier with a few flowers as long as they don't get too big and take up space from the edibles. Or just plant edible flowers such as nasturtiums and pansies.There are so many seed choices nowadays for vegetable gardeners that it can be difficult to decide what varieties to sow. Make sure to pick ones that can handle our heat even into October. For the fall garden, it's best to choose vegetables that mature quickly before the typical first frost of mid-December. Be prepared to cover tender plants if there are freezing temperatures before then.While tomatoes can still be sown in pots for transplanting later, they may not mature in time before a frost. However, for those who have extra seeds lying around, it can't hurt to pop a few in a peat pot or even into the ground. And check around tomatoes planted this past spring. They may have already shriveled away but there are often little volunteer seedlings that spring up in late summer and early fall.Many cool weather vegetables can be sown from seed now because they usually take a bit of time to mature. By the time they do, the cooler temperatures will make them taste better. Mid-August is the best time to sow seed for broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, cauliflower and greens like collards and mustard. These are all members of the brassica genus, or what many people refer to as cruciferous plants. Some of them are easy to grow like kale, collards and mustard, others like cauliflower and broccoli can be more difficult. All of these are loved by pests like cabbage worms, moths, beetles, aphids, etc. Gardeners often use floating row covers to protect the plants, especially when they near time for harvesting. It's a somewhat successful solution but gardeners still need to be vigilant with hand-picking pests because the row covers prevent beneficial insects and birds from preying on the bugs.Bush beans can be planted from mid-August through September. Bean seeds are cheap so they can be planted in succession to keep a steady supply coming until cold weather hits. Cucumbers can be planted from seed now as well and summer squash can go in, too.While our flower beds may look a little tired, it's not wise to invest a lot of money in new plantings until mid-September. However, for those who would like to liven up their yards a bit, portulaca, purslane and penta are all good choices and will survive Texas heat with a little care.Most nurseries will begin putting out transplants of vegetables in late August and through September. So, for those who didn't sow seeds yet, there's still plenty of time to get a fall garden going with plants. Eggplant can be transplanted, along with peppers and tomatoes ( preferably cherry-types) in August while cool-weather vegetables should be transplanted in September and October. Irish potato slips can be planted through the middle of August.Because of the recent deluge of rain, many of our plants, both potted and in-ground, could use a bit of slow-release fertilizer. This is usually the last month of the calendar year to do so for shrubs and perennials before cooler weather arrives. Established plants can be given a side dressing of fertilizer while vegetable transplants can be given the recommended amount a month or so after they have been planted. There are both water-soluble and granular fertilizers on the market. Sticking to organic fertilizers is best and a layer of compost on fall beds will also release nutrients into the soil.At the end of July, I dug up my onions. The bulbs weren't very big but I was happy to get the ones I did. My LSU fig has been continually putting out one or two figs a day for the past month and there are a lot of green ones still on the small tree. The cayenne and El Jefe jalapeno are still producing some peppers and the Thai basil has taken over everything else. The end of summer may not produce as much food or as many blooms as early June but the promise of autumn keeps hope alive in the hearts of folks who love to grow plants for food and for pleasure.