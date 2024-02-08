Best Bets: The House, Lunar New Year and Before Sunset

This week starts with Laugh and Get Rich Day and ends with Valentine's Day. We can help with two of those, but you’re going to have to work on getting rich on your own. Keep reading for our latest list of best bets, which include some sure to make you laugh and one Valentine’s Day suggestion if you’re still trying to find something to do.

Houston Contemporary Dance Company visits the historic Heights Ironworks to present their first immersive dance piece, The House, at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 9. Two famous women, Barbra Jordan and Harper Lee, are imagined as guests in the house in the work, created by guest choreographer Nao Kusuzaki. Kusuzaki recently told Houston CityBook that she was “inspired by the property, and how it’s being used today,” and she noted that the women at the center of the piece “were both strong women who realized their dreams and influenced society in terms of human and civil rights.” Additional performances are scheduled for Friday, February 9, at 9 p.m. and Saturday, February 10, at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets to the available performances can be purchased here for $35.

click to enlarge The Elias String Quartet will return to Houston this month, courtesy of DACAMERA. Photo by Kaupo Kikkas

Delve into community theater, literally a basement during auditions for an adult take on the story of The Three Little Pigs, in the Catastrophic Theatre’s production of Mickle Maher’s It Is Magic, opening on Friday, February 9, at 8 p.m. Tamarie Cooper, the co-artistic director of Catastrophic, recently told the Houston Press that as it is a Mickle Maher play, “there’s definitely going to be something a little strange and unexpected.” But, “if you've even been in a situation where you want something so desperately and someone else has the power of no,” then It Is Magic will be “pretty relatable.” Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Monday, February 26; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 2 at the MATCH. Tickets are pay-what-you-can (with a suggested price of $35) and can be purchased here.

Throughout its history, Texas has certainly seen some storms of the century, and Houston has, too (or, specifically, Houston’s saw a 50,000-year storm back during Hurricane Harvey). You can catch a fictional storm of the century descend on Devin, a woman already struggling mightily with day-to-day life, in the world premiere of local playwright Michael Weems’s latest play, End of the World, opening at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 9, at Cone Man Running Productions. Performances will continue at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, February 12 and 22, and also at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 18 through February 24 at Cone Man Running's Studio, located in Suite 233 at 1824 Spring Street. Tickets are available here for $15 to $20.

click to enlarge Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Lunar New Year Festival + Night Market. Photo by Lee's Golden Dragon, Courtesy of Downtown Houston+

An estranged mother and her 15-year-old daughter meet up for the first time in eight years to go on a cross-country road trip – an illegal one as mom doesn’t have custody – in the regional premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes’s 26 Miles at Main Street Theater on Saturday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. Rosarito Rodríguez-González, who plays the role of mom Beatriz, shared with the Houston Press that the play is “frenetic, hilarious and powerful,” and that she connects “on an emotional level as a mother, as the mother of a young child, as a divorced parent thinking about the what-ifs, thinking about what that relationship will be like in the future. The challenges of a teenager. The relationship between divorced parents. All of that.” Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 3. Tickets can be purchased here for $35 to $59.

Celebrate Black History Month and the 20th anniversary season of one of the city’s premier dance companies, Urban Souls Dance Company, on Saturday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. when they present Souls of Black Houston at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The founder and artistic director of Urban Souls Dance Company, Harrison Guy, recently spoke with the Houston Press and said that the decision to perform “Colored Carnegie,” a piece about the history of the first library in Houston open to African Americans, reflects a joyous and empowering approach to Black history, adding that “we're coming from a perspective of how can we honor the truth about what happened and why there is a Black History Month, but also inspire each other and let these stories inspire us to do more.” Tickets to the program can be purchased here for $20 to $87.50.