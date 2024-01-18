Best Bets: Ballerina Boys, Renée Elise Goldsberry and O: A Rhapsody in Divorce

It’s National Thesaurus Day, and you just might need to break out yours to best describe some of this week’s best bets. We’ve got an opera Houston hasn’t seen in more than 20 years, a world premiere reimagining of Homer’s Odyssey, and a whole slate of Iranian film. Keep reading to learn more.

Parsifal, Richard Wagner’s final opera, returns to Houston Grand Opera on Friday, January 19, at 6 p.m. for the first time since 1992 (and the second time ever). Tenor Russell Thomas, who takes on the role of Parsifal for the first time in the three-act production, told the Houston Press that “Parsifal is one of those operas that people have very strong opinions about,” adding that the “opera makes people think about purity and good versus evil and what that means. How it's not always so black and white.” Performances, sung in German with projected English subtitles, will continue at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Wednesday, and 2 p.m. Sundays through February 4 at the Wortham Theater Center. Tickets can be purchased here for $25 to $280.

If you’ve always wanted to see what someone’s brain looks like while they’re dancing, you won’t want to miss the collision of dance and neuroscience during Meeting of Minds, a program from NobleMotion and Musiqa that builds on the continuing partnership the two organizations, Jose Luis Contreras-Vidal and the University of Houston BRAIN Center. Composer Anthony Brandt will contribute a score that dancers will perform to while wearing EEG caps. The caps will measure electrical activity in their brains, and projection designer Badie Khaleghian will represent that data with abstract visualizations. You can catch the program at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 19, or Saturday, January 20, at the MATCH. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested price of $35 and can be purchased here.

A 40-something neurobiologist named O finds herself out in the cold when her husband tells her he wants a divorce and he’s staying in their house, leaving her to go on a couch-hopping journey that fans of Homer's epic The Odyssey will recognize in O: A Rhapsody in Divorce by Jami Brandli. On Friday, January 19, at 8 p.m. Mildred’s Umbrella will close their season with the “rolling” world premiere of Brandli’s dramedy, which reimagines and reclaims Odysseus’s ten-year battle to get home after the Trojan War with musings on divorce, feminism, science and more. Performances will continue at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through February 3 at Studio 101, Spring Street Studios. Tickets are pay-what-you-can (with a minimum of $5) and can be purchased here.

click to enlarge Todd Waite as Irving Sultan and Zachary Fine as Larry Sultan in Alley Theatre’s production of Pictures from Home. Photo by Lynn Lane

Whether you know her best from her extensive theater resume and her Tony Award-winning performance in Hamilton or one her many television or film roles, on Saturday, January 20, at 8 p.m. you’ll have the chance to see Renée Elise Goldsberry right here in Houston at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts as she takes the stage for Broadway at the Hobby Center’s new Beyond Broadway series. Goldsberry recently told the Houston Press that “[w]hat's special about my performance in Houston is I really can perform all of this music from shows I've been in and share personal stories about those experiences. It's a gift to be able to demystify the road to Broadway.” Tickets to the one-night-only performance can be purchased here for $44 to $124.