Best Bets: Juneteenth, Tokyo X Festival and ABBA

It’s Father’s Day weekend, not to mention National Dog Dad Day, so if you have a meaningful paternal figure in your life, give them a thanks on your way to one of our best bets. This week, we’ve got classic music, a (modern) classic comedy, and a Juneteenth celebration. Keep reading for these and more of our picks over the next seven days.

Pianist and composer Tony DeSare, who has been performing the music of Frank Sinatra since he was a teenager, will stop by the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on June 14, at 7:30 p.m. for Sinatra & Beyond. Of “Ol' Blue Eyes,” DeSare has said that “Frank had the single biggest influence on me musically, including his singing style, his face and song…He’s been gone since 1998 so I love the idea of being able to keep the music alive, the legacy alive, making sure people are aware of his gift to the world.” DeSare will perform a second time on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m. and tickets, which are $94, are almost completely gone for both, but you can check here to nab the last few or join the waitlist.

Experience the evolution of Black music, from gospel and blues to R&B and hip hop, this weekend at Miller Outdoor Theatre during Wells Fargo Presents Juneteenth: A Musical Journey Through Eras. Journey from 1960 to 1980 on Friday, June 14, at 8:15 p.m. with Erin Stevenson, Jourdan Carroll, Spud Howard, Ernest Walker Band, Liz Vaughn and Werner Richmond. The show is free, and you can reserve tickets here starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, or you can take a seat on the no-ticket-required Hill. The celebration of Black music continues on Saturday, June 15, at 8:15 p.m. with Regina Belle, Chris Walker, De’Andre Nico, J Xavier, DJ Chilly Bill Smith and the Ernest Walker Band leading audiences from 1980 to 2000. Get free tickets for the second night starting here on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m.

Celebrate Japanese culture right here in Houston on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. when Tokyo X Festival comes to NRG Center . The indoor festival promises more than 300 vendors peddling their culinary and artistic wares, games, concerts, a maid café, car show, and cosplay contest. Manga and anime, of course, will be getting a lot of love, included a manga library courtesy of Houston Public Library , and voice actors from shows likeand. The festival continues on Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for purchase here for $10 to $45, not to mention VIP passes as well as autograph and photo ops available for extra.

Spend approximately 90 minutes delving into the complex relationship between three people when famed English playwright Harold Pinter’s Betrayal opens at Rec Room Arts on Saturday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. The 2005 winner of the Nobel Prize for literature wrote the play in 1978, and it tells the story of a literary agent who finds out his wife and best friend are keeping a pretty big secret from him. The twist here is that the story is revealed in reverse chronology. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays until July 6. Tickets are available here for $15 to $40. (There’s also a “Wednesday Fiver” scheduled for June 19, a performance for which tickets are only $5 each.)