Best Bets: Pride, The Stones at the Symphony and a Silver Celebration

It’s the last weekend of June and we’re going out to have a good time. This week, we’ve got Pride Month celebrations, the music of a pretty good rock band, and an early bit of patriotism. Keep reading for these and more of our picks for the best bets of the week.



Right around the release of The Rolling Stones’ 24th studio album last year, lead singer Mick Jagger said “the only thing I want the Stones to be remembered for is being a good rock band.” On Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. you can hear tunes from that “good rock band” when the Houston Symphony presents The Music of The Rolling Stones at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Conductor Brent Havens will lead the orchestra, a rock band and lead singer Mick Adams, in classic Stones’ songs like “Paint It Black,” “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” The concert will be performed a second time on Saturday, June 29, at 2:30 p.m. and tickets for either show can be purchased here for $41 to $125.

Celebrate five years with Houston Contemporary Dance Company as they close their fifth season with their fifth show, Silver Celebration, at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m. The evening will include a guest performance by Houston Contemporary 2 and works by Norbert De La Cruz III, Christian Denice, Cat Cogliandro and Cesar Salinas, as well as a premiere from Brandon Coleman and a reprise of Keerati Jinakunwiphat’s “Viola,” which originally premiered back in 2021, featuring live music by Apollo Chamber Players. The show is free and you can reserve tickets here starting today, June 27, at 10 a.m. No tickets required to sit on the Hill. The show will also be livestreamed on the Miller Outdoor Theatre website, YouTube channel, or Facebook page.

click to enlarge People from all backgrounds will join for one of the country's largest Pride celebrations this weekend. Photo by Dalton DeHart

There’s a little symphonic poem you may be familiar with, in which “an intrepid American traveler revels in the dizzying soundscape of Paris, is overcome by memories of home, struggles to recover, and finally triumphs over his homesickness, enthusiastically returning to the sights.” It’s George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” and you can hear it when the Texas Medical Center Orchestra swings by Miller Outdoor Theatre on Saturday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m. for Hollywood Rhapsody. The community orchestra will also tackle works like Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 (more commonly known as the “New World Symphony”) during the free concert. You can reserve tickets for the show here starting Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. or you can plan to sit on the Hill (no ticket required).

Get an early start on your Fourth of July festivities this Wednesday, July 3, at 8 p.m. when the Houston Symphony visits Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion for their Star-Spangled Salute. Conductor Jason Seber will lead the orchestra this year during their annual holiday concert, which will include tenor Rafael Moras and patriotic tunes like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “America the Beautiful.” The show is free and no tickets are required to see it. And if the drive over to The Woodlands is a bit far for you, don’t worry: The show will visit Miller Outdoor Theatre the next night, but that’s something for next week’s list.