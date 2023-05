Best Bets: Jewels, Georgia McBride and Five Funny French Films

What’s a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator with a wife and baby on the way to do to make a living but become a lip-synching drag legend? That’s what happens in Stages ’ production of Matthew López’s, which will play in repertory with Stages’ production of, opening later this month. Jeremy Gee, who plays the role of the Elvis impersonator-turned-drag queen, toldthat now “ is the perfect time to be doing both of these shows ,” adding that he hopes “ people who do not understand or agree with or are afraid of drag come to one or both shows and get something out of it .” Performances will continue at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 2. Becausewill play in repertory with Stages’ production of, showtimes will vary.