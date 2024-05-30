Best Bets: Tattoos, Samara Joy and the Extremely Shorts Film Festival

Yesterday was World Otter Day, so before checking out any of this week’s best bets, our recommendation is to do yourself a favor and Google some otter-ly adorable pups for a little serotonin boost. When you come back, keep reading for our selections of the best things to do over the next week, including film festivals, plays and more.

Abigail Hing Wen, who penned the 2020 novel Loveboat, Taipei, will be present for the opening night of the HAAPI (Houston Asian American Pacific Islander) Film Festival when they screen the Paramount+ film adaptation titled Love in Taipei at 6 p.m. tonight, May 30. The festival, which continues through June 14, will feature more than 100 short and feature-length films from AAPI artists and filmmakers at both in-person screenings and also via on-demand online streaming. You can view the full film lineup here. Tickets to individual programming events are available here for $9.99 to $45.99, with passes also available for $99.99 to $199.

click to enlarge Villain Arts' Houston Tattoo Arts Festival returns to NRG Center. Photo by Mark Reyes

The 6th Annual Houston Tattoo Arts Festival returns to NRG Center on Friday, May 31, from 2 to 11 p.m. for three days of seminars, vendors, contests, and, of course, plenty of tattoo artistry on display from talented local, national and international folks. In addition to a dozen featured artists, you can expect special guests from shows likeand, as well as entertainment including contortionists, burlesque performances, suspension acts, and more. The festival continues on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Passes are available here for $20 (for a one-day pass) to $40 (for a three-day pass) and can also be purchased at the show.

Seemingly polar opposites, two men, a mortgage broker and potential client, prove to be more complex and similar than expected in Samuel D. Hunter’s two-hander, A Case for the Existence of God, which you can see at Stages on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. Hunter’s “must-see heartbreaker of a play” has been called possibly “the purest example yet of Hunter’s approach to playwriting as an experiment in empathy,” one set in “a post-boom, existential vastness in which emotional and economic collapse are conjoined.” Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 30. Tickets are available here for $48 to $88.

Aurora Picture Show ’s Extremely Shorts Film Festival , a showcase of films three-minutes-long or less, returns for its 27th edition at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at The Storyhive . New York City-based artist Lili Chin served as guest juror this year, selecting the films from an open-call, juried competition. The 29 short films Chin has chosen for this year’s festival include films from 11 U.S. states and ten different countries, such as Ukraine, China and Iran (not to mention five films from the state of Texas) with cash prizes given to Audience Choice and Juror Award. The program will be screened in-person a second time at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Tickets are available here for $10 and, if you can’t make it, the films will also stream online here from June 7 to 9.

At only 24 years old, jazz vocalist Samara Joy has already drawn comparisons to icons like Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Billie Holiday. On Friday, May 31, at 8:30 p.m. Joy – whose second album, Linger Awhile, took home the Grammy last year for Best Jazz Vocal Album (with Joy claiming Best New Artist, too, topping artists like Måneskin and Latto) – will bring “the sheer depth and virtuosity of her singing” to Miller Outdoor Theatre for a free concert. You can reserve a ticket for covered seating beginning here at 10 a.m. today, May 30, or you can sit on the Hill (where no ticket is required). If you can’t make it, Joy’s performance will be livestreamed and you can catch it on the Miller Outdoor Theatre website, YouTube channel or Facebook page.

click to enlarge Houston Chamber Choir debuts “The Voice of Brubeck” this weekend to close their season. Photo by Jeff Grass

Welcome the 60’s and greet Baltimore a good morning starting on Tuesday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. when Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center brings the new North American tour of Hairspray to town. The comedy musical, based on the 1988 John Waters film of the same name, tells the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of dancing on a local TV show in 1962-era Maryland, and boasts numbers like “Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now,” “I Can Hear the Bells” and “You Can't Stop the Beat.” Performances are also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday through June 9 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available here for $35 to $140 (not including resale).

If you’re looking for the full Dial M for Murder experience, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is screening Hitchcock’s film, starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly, at 5 p.m. on two upcoming Sundays, June 2 and 9. You can get tickets to either screening here for $7 to $9.