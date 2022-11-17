Best Bets: They Do Not Move, Suspiria, and A '90s Musical

Hopefully there aren’t any Scrooges out there, because the holiday season is officially here and you can see it reflected in this week’s best bets. Keep reading and you’ll find a little early Christmas spirit, a few late Halloween spooks, and much more.
Dozens of funny people will descend on The Secret Group this weekend, headlined by names like Mark Normand, Harland Williams, Jackie Kashian and Doug Benson, for the return of the Come and Take It Comedy Festival 2022. From November 17 through November 20, faces you’ve seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, and HBO will take the stage along with local funny folks for stand up, podcast recordings, comedy and drag brunches, and a roast battle. If you're not already excited, read our interview with headliner Rory Scovel and get excited. A weekend pass is $139.99 and gets you access to all festival events from Friday to Sunday, while the VIP weekend pass – which includes perks like swag, VIP seating, and entry to Thursday’s kick-off party – can be yours for $199. If you can’t commit to the whole weekend, you can get a day pass for $59 (or a VIP day pass for $99). And if you can’t commit to a whole day, tickets for individual events can also be purchased here, with prices ranging from $5 to $45.
We understand if you get a little sick of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You” – especially when it gets put into heavy rotation right after Halloween. But on Thursday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. why not head over to The Ensemble Theatre for a holiday-flavored trip to Berry Gordy’s Motown Records during A Motown Christmas. The musical revue, written by Nate Jacobs, features classic tunes from artists like Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. Jacobs has said that “everyone who comes to this show can sit down in one of those seats and feel like we thought about them. They walk out with their soul and spirit rejuvenated.” Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through December 24. Tickets can be purchased here for $41 to $70.
The Catastrophic Theatre continues their 30th anniversary season (30 years if you count the Infernal Bridegroom years) on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. when they open the world premiere of Brian Jucha’s They Do Not Move at The MATCH. The last time Jucha and the ensemble over at Catastrophic gifted us a new work was 2019’s weird but “undeniably enjoyable and compelling” Toast, and we can only imagine what’s in store this time. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and November 28, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through December 10. Note that each Friday is also “Free Beer Friday” and there are also talkbacks scheduled following the matinees on November 27 and December 4. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested price of $35 and can be purchased here.
If you’re a millennial you probably remember Cruel Intentions, as few things were as hot in 1999 as a movie starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe. Roger Kumble’s film, about two prep school step-siblings playing with the hearts and bodies of their classmates (a plot cribbed from the 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses), makes its way to the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 18, when new theater company The Garden Theatre opens Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical at The MATCH. Of the “nostalgia-fueled” show, created by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, The New York Times has said, “if Rock of Ages could make a mint from ’80s hair metal, there is no reason Cruel Intentions can’t do the same for ’90s pop rock.” Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Sundays and November 23, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through November 27. Tickets can be purchased here for $20 to $25.
If you’ve ever been required to do a little teambuilding, then you’ve probably encountered one of the most popular games: the “desert island” icebreaker. A common variation says you’re stranded on a desert island and asks what one item you’d want with you and why. On Saturday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m. the Houston Chamber Choir will use this as a launch pad for their latest concert, Desert Island Playlist, at South Main Baptist Church. The program, generated from audience suggestions alongside some of the choir’s own personal favorites, will include a range of works, from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s setting of “Ave verum corpus” and Gregorio Allegri’s “Miserere mei” (apocryphally said to have been transcribed by a teenage Mozart from memory) to songs from Billy Joel and The Beatles. Tickets to the concert can be purchased here for $10 to $40.
Mr. George Wickham is a fictional, Jane Austen-created character so infuriating that Claudia Gray went ahead and killed him in a recent novel. If that’s a bit much and lacking in holiday spirit for you, Main Street Theater’s got you covered starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, when they open Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley. In it, Mr. Wickham returns to Pemberley just in time for the holidays, and it’s up to servants to keep him hidden before he causes trouble. Skyler Sinclair, who plays “silly” sister Lydia in the production, recently explained the lure of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley to the Houston Press saying, “Everyone loves the story of Pride and Prejudice. You want to keep coming back and checking in on them to see how they’re doing." Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through December 18. Tickets can be purchased here for $39 to $59.
briefly changed their name to IHOb, flipping the “P” for pancakes to a “b” for burgers, and everyone freaked out? It wasn’t just because we hate change; it was because we love pancakes. Nowhere do they exploit our love of the breakfast staple than at The Pancakes & Booze Art Show, which will return to Warehouse Live on Saturday, November 19, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Don’t forgot, though, the free, all-you-can-eat pancakes are there to lure you in to check out the art – more than 500 works from over 75 artists will be present at this pop-up event. Not to mention the live music and body painting that will be on site. This event is 18 and over only (booze is in the title after all), and all you of-agers can purchase tickets here for $15.
The recorder doesn’t get a lot of respect in today’s world. It’s much maligned by parents of beginning players, has been called one of the “most annoying musical instruments” and, if you spend any time on the internet, is most often encountered in the form of a meme. But notable composers have all written for the woodwind instrument, and on Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. Mercury Chamber Orchestra will put some of those works on display during Vivaldi & Telemann at Wortham Theater Center. Ouverture-Suite in A minor by Georg Philipp Telemann, a recorder player who “wrote more music for the instrument than probably any other composer in history,” and Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto for Recorder in C major will be performed along with works from Henry Purcell and George Frideric Handel. Tickets to the in-person concert can be purchased here for $10 to $76, or you can buy virtual access here for $20.
Halloween may be over, but there’s never a bad time for Dario Argento’s Suspiria. The film, famous (or infamous) for its murder set pieces, is “one of the absolute classics of the horror genre” and “a truly one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.” It’s been said every true student of cinema owes “it to themselves to experience it for themselves, especially if they get a chance to see it on the big screen,” and on Monday, November 21, at 8 p.m. that’s exactly what you can do at Warehouse Live when Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin comes to town to perform the film’s score live with the film for its 45th anniversary. Italian band Goblin composed and performed the film’s score back in 1977, and Simonetti, Goblin’s founding keyboardist, is now touring the country with his incarnation of Goblin to play that score followed by an hour of other Goblin classics. Tickets can be purchased here for $45 to $400.
