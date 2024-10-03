Best Bets: Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Stefanie Eskander and The Herricanes

Welcome to October! As arts organizations continue to open their seasons, there is no shortage of things to do. This week, we’ve got festivals, musical masterworks, world premiere dance pieces, and some peeks back into history. Keep reading for these and more on our list of best bets.

It’s that time of year again to get your “opa” on as the 58th Annual Original Greek Festival returns to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Thursday, October 3, from 5 to 10:30 p.m. The three-day festival promises live Greek music, tours of the Byzantine-style cathedral, a gift shop, children and adult dance performances reflecting the culture and costumes of particular regions, craft beer, Greek wine, and all the food you’d want and expect – souvlaki, spanakopita, baklava, kourambiedes, and more. The festival will continue from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5. Adult tickets will be available at the gate for $8, and children 12 and under will be admitted free. Festival-goers can also take advantage of free admission on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Performance company Group Acorde will present its latest evening-length program, Beat, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, at the MATCH. The program will feature three premiere dance works that draw inspiration from the heart and the positive influence music and movement can have to alleviate the effects of mental trauma on the physical body. Choreographer Roberta Paixao Cortes, a co-founder of Group Acorde, recently told the Houston Press that she hopes the program will be “a journey we bring people on with us,” one that will allow the performers to “connect with you in a way that that is different from other ways you might have connected throughout the week.” The program will be performed a second time at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4. Tickets can be purchased here for $22 to $32.

Houston Symphony will open their season with a work dubbed the “ultimate piece of Americana,” Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, more commonly known as the New World Symphony, at Jones Hall on Friday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m. during Dvořák’s New World. The program highlights the work of Bryce Dessner and Bohuslav Martinů in addition to Dvořák’s beloved work, which has been called “remarkable for its sheer number of memorable tunes, nearly all of them are the sort that you hum going home from the concert.” The concert will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6. Tickets to the in-hall performances are available here for $42 to $140. Saturday’s night show will also be livestreamed; access to the livestream is available here for $20.

The entire 16-member Kinetic Ensemble, a conductor-less orchestra, will open its tenth concert season at the MATCH on Friday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m. with Traditions Reimagined. The program that finds composers transforming music from its geographic and cultural context into something new. The program will feature two works from Dutch composer Joey Roukens, “In Transit” and Visions at Sea, a musical voyage through Netherlands’ maritime past written for string orchestra; two works from Turkish-American composer Erberk Eryılmaz, including one that is a premiere of a new version of his Turkish folk music-inspired Piyanomun Düğümü from 2022; and Brooklyn-born Alvin Singleton’s 2009 composition After Choice, which references “one of the pre-eminent musicians of 1970s free jazz,” violinist Leroy Jenkins. Tickets for the concert are available here for $15 (student) to $30 (regular).

click to enlarge La Vida Es Cortos/Life is Shorts Festival returns to showcase short plays and films about the Latinx experience. Photo by Melissa Taylor

The Latinx experience takes center stage at the MATCH on Friday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m. during La Vida Es Cortos/Life Is Shorts Festival, a showcase of short plays and films presented by local Latinx theater company TEATRX. Marissa Castillo, one of the company’s co-founders, recently told the Houston Press that pairing short films and plays is their “way of introducing the Latinx community to a different form of storytelling,” adding that people will “find one story that resonates with them, at least one if not many…something is going to touch you.” The festival will continue at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, with performances for young audiences also scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are pay-what-you-will here, starting at $10, with a recommended price of $25.

click to enlarge The Spanish Harlem Orchestra will perform at the Wortham Theater Center this Friday. Photo by George Pruitt, LUXe Creative Imaging

Barbie, Cabbage Patch Kids, Rainbow Brite, Popples, Polly Pocket, Trolls – they’re some of the most popular toys of the ‘80s and ‘90s. And what do they have in common? The answer is Stefanie Eskander, a longtime toy designer who will be stopping by the Houston Toy Museum on Saturday, October 5, at 3 p.m. to talk about how toys are developed and her four decades working and freelancing for classic toy companies like Mattel, Fisher-Price, Tonka, Hasbro and more. Eskander’s visit also coincides with the Houston Heights museum’s two-year anniversary weekend. You can purchase tickets for the event, recommended for adults and those aged eight and up, here for $14 (with pay-their-age tickets available for kids). Currently, the museum is also offering a special 2-for-1 admission option.

The Houston Herricanes were a team in the National Women's Football League (NWFL), the first full-tackle football league for women. On Wednesday, October 9, at 7 p.m., you can catch The Herricanes, a documentary from Olivia Kuan, daughter of Herricanes safety Basia Haszlakiewicz, at River Oaks Theatre. Kuan has said the story appealed to her “because it was a lost piece of history that no one knew about,” adding that there “is a great amount of strength involved in a bunch of women coming together to play football. It’s like A League of Their Own but with this whole other layer to it because of the nature of the sport.” Following the screening, stay for a Q&A with film subjects Haszlakiewicz and Billie Cooper. Tickets to the screening can be purchased here for $10.16 to $12.93.