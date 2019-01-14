Best of Houston® 2019: Best Bookstore

Best Bookstore: Blue Willow Bookshop

If you really want to connect with a book, make sure you stop in at Blue Willow Bookshop. It’s a small shop, but what they manage to pack into it is always current. You will find staples, but what makes the store great is its uniquely-curated dedication to new finds and releases. A lot of authors, especially local ones you might not have heard of, come through the store to do signings, and the staff uses their space to maximize a reader’s chance for finding something new.

There are the games and puzzles that most stores use now in order to combat the loss of business to the digital market, and a pretty good selection of them too if that’s your thing. Kids and young adult readers will also find lots to love. It is definitely the kind of place that a family can spend an afternoon in.

Like all good indies, the staff and the atmosphere are the real selling points. The walls are adorned with author autographs, and the clerks are always on hand to find what you want and/or need. The have a wider variety than some other independent bookstores even if they lack some of the pizzazz. It’s just a joy of store that can pull any reader out of the mass market doldrums with a treasure.

14532 Memorial, Houston

281-497-8675

BlueWillowBookshop.com

Readers' Choice: Half Price Books (Various locations)

2537 University, Houston

713-524-6635

hpb.com

