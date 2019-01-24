Best of Houston® 2019: Best Happy Hour

Best Happy Hour: Kirby Ice House
Kirby Ice House excels at the one happy hour element many partakers weirdly rank below things like drink cost or selection. The time-honored practice of the happy hour is meant to bring us together in our revelry and this Kirby district complex arguably gathers more happy hour drinkers than anyplace else in Houston. Massive as it is, it never loses its feeling of home. Leather sofas and high ceilings mimic a den at the front of the house. Keep walking past a spacious lounge with plenty of comfy sofas to reach the back yard. It’s a full acre of outdoor space, is dog- and human-friendly and has food trucks and a cornhole pitch bordering opposite ends of the expanse.
Even though it’s a field of dreams for drinkers, no Houston drinkery survives on the promise of “if you build it they will come.” Kirby Ice House’s actual happy hour specials are worthy of the congregants who arrive to worship there. The bar’s 51 beer taps are the focus on Tuesdays and all Texas beers go for $3 a pour midweek. Thursdays feature wine specials and every craft cocktail is $7 on Sundays after 7 p.m. Just to prove it’s serious about bringing hordes of drinkers together at practically any hour of the week, the bar offers an all day and night happy hour on Mondays.
3333 Eastside, Houston
713-524-2750
kirbyicehouse.com
Readers' Choice: Boheme
307 Fairview, Houston
713-529-1099
barboheme.com
