Best of Houston® 2019: Best Happy Hour

Best Happy Hour: Kirby Ice House

Kirby Ice House excels at the one happy hour element many partakers weirdly rank below things like drink cost or selection. The time-honored practice of the happy hour is meant to bring us together in our revelry and this Kirby district complex arguably gathers more happy hour drinkers than anyplace else in Houston. Massive as it is, it never loses its feeling of home. Leather sofas and high ceilings mimic a den at the front of the house. Keep walking past a spacious lounge with plenty of comfy sofas to reach the back yard. It’s a full acre of outdoor space, is dog- and human-friendly and has food trucks and a cornhole pitch bordering opposite ends of the expanse.