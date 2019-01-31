 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
There are some surprisingly stylish rides at the National Museum of Funeral History.
There are some surprisingly stylish rides at the National Museum of Funeral History.
Photo courtesy of the National Museum of Funeral History

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Museum

Houston Press | January 31, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Museum: National Museum of Funeral History

Anything can be the subject of a museum with the right curation. Houston is home to some truly great museums with huge collections and rotating exhibits, but when it comes to showing someone Houston’s most interesting museum, it’s hard to beat the National Museum of Funeral History. Death is not always a friendly subject, but it is a fascinating one, and the NMFH blends the best parts of history and showmanship to teach visitors everything they need to know about what happens when you pass, whether you’re an average Joe or The Pope himself.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

No one lives forever, but how we deal with death, not only here but around the world, is just as interesting as how we deal with life. Plus, their gift shop is one of the most interesting places you can shop in the city.

The National Museum of Funeral History
415 Barren Springs, Houston
281-876-3063
nmfh.org

Readers' Choice: The Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
713-639-4629
hmns.org
13016 University Boulevard, Houston
281-313-2277
hmns.org/hmns-at-sugar-land

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: