Best of Houston® 2019: Best Museum

Best Museum: National Museum of Funeral History
Anything can be the subject of a museum with the right curation. Houston is home to some truly great museums with huge collections and rotating exhibits, but when it comes to showing someone Houston’s most interesting museum, it’s hard to beat the National Museum of Funeral History. Death is not always a friendly subject, but it is a fascinating one, and the NMFH blends the best parts of history and showmanship to teach visitors everything they need to know about what happens when you pass, whether you’re an average Joe or The Pope himself.
No one lives forever, but how we deal with death, not only here but around the world, is just as interesting as how we deal with life. Plus, their gift shop is one of the most interesting places you can shop in the city.
The National Museum of Funeral History
415 Barren Springs, Houston
281-876-3063
nmfh.org
Readers' Choice: The Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
713-639-4629
hmns.org
13016 University Boulevard, Houston
281-313-2277
hmns.org/hmns-at-sugar-land
