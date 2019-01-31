Best of Houston® 2019: Best Museum

Best Museum: National Museum of Funeral History

Anything can be the subject of a museum with the right curation. Houston is home to some truly great museums with huge collections and rotating exhibits, but when it comes to showing someone Houston’s most interesting museum, it’s hard to beat the National Museum of Funeral History. Death is not always a friendly subject, but it is a fascinating one, and the NMFH blends the best parts of history and showmanship to teach visitors everything they need to know about what happens when you pass, whether you’re an average Joe or The Pope himself.