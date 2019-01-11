 


4
Sassafras knows their 'hood from their killer jukebox to their sought-after sangria.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Neighborhood Bar

Houston Press | January 11, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Neighborhood Bar: Sassafras

As the demographics of neighborhoods like Oak Forest began to change in the last decade, so did the business that moved into the area. In the case of a rather quiet, industrial stretch along Pinemont, that meant Sassafras, a bar with its killer jukebox, pool table and hard liquor, owes about as much to hipster places like Big Star Bar (also owned by one of the partners here) as it does to your typical neighborhood hang.

But Sassafras also knows its neighbors. It has a well-considered wine and beer selection to go with arguably the best sangria in town. Nearby residents, quite a few of whom get there on foot, are regulars and its well-worn patio is complete with stray cat shelters and food bowls for the feral cats that roam freely. They certainly seem to get the Oak Forest vibe and, judging by the decent crowds on the patio nearly every night of the week, their neighbors approve.

5022 Pinemont, Houston
832-804-9079
facebook.com/sassafrashouston

Readers' Choice: Cecil's Pub
600 West Gray, Houston
713-527-9101
cecilspubhouston.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

