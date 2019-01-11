Best of Houston® 2019: Best Neighborhood Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar: Sassafras

As the demographics of neighborhoods like Oak Forest began to change in the last decade, so did the business that moved into the area. In the case of a rather quiet, industrial stretch along Pinemont, that meant Sassafras, a bar with its killer jukebox, pool table and hard liquor, owes about as much to hipster places like Big Star Bar (also owned by one of the partners here) as it does to your typical neighborhood hang.