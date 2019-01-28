Best of Houston® 2019: Best Place to Relax

Best Place to Relax: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Nestled right in among some of the most urbane places in the city is the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, and it is a great place to put the rest of the world out of your mind for a while. With many improvements since the violence of Hurricane Harvey still being implemented, it remains a walk under gentle trees accompanied by as blessed a silence as you can get within the Loop. Even in the summer months the dark paths offer relatively cool walking for both humans and their pets, and the trails have a winning combination of safety and adventure as they meander around.