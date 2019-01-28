Best of Houston® 2019: Best Place to Relax

Best Place to Relax: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
Nestled right in among some of the most urbane places in the city is the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, and it is a great place to put the rest of the world out of your mind for a while. With many improvements since the violence of Hurricane Harvey still being implemented, it remains a walk under gentle trees accompanied by as blessed a silence as you can get within the Loop. Even in the summer months the dark paths offer relatively cool walking for both humans and their pets, and the trails have a winning combination of safety and adventure as they meander around.
Benches have been donated by many supporters of the space, and you can feel all the tension of modern life dissipate into the air as you just pause on them to appreciate the resiliency of the trees around you. No place here can soothe a troubled soul quite so well.
4501 Woodway, Houston
713-681-8433
HoustonArboretum.org
