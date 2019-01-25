Best of Houston® 2019: Best Place to Take a Selfie

Best Place to Take A Selfie: McGovern Centennial Gardens

The problem with a lot of Houston “I’ve been there” selfie spots is, well, they are in places that you either can’t usually go (like the sky pool at the Market Square Tower or anywhere near the Be Someone graffiti) or you have no real reason to actually be at. The Waterwall is neat enough if you fancy a stroll outside around The Galleria area, and the famous David Adickes We Love Houston sign is worth the hike from Minute Maid Park, but wouldn’t it be better to go someplace for a winning selfie that was a fun destination in and of itself?