Best of Houston® 2019: Best Place to Take a Selfie

Best Place to Take A Selfie: McGovern Centennial Gardens
The problem with a lot of Houston “I’ve been there” selfie spots is, well, they are in places that you either can’t usually go (like the sky pool at the Market Square Tower or anywhere near the Be Someone graffiti) or you have no real reason to actually be at. The Waterwall is neat enough if you fancy a stroll outside around The Galleria area, and the famous David Adickes We Love Houston sign is worth the hike from Minute Maid Park, but wouldn’t it be better to go someplace for a winning selfie that was a fun destination in and of itself?
The mound at the McGovern Centennial Gardens in Hermann Park fits that bill perfectly. Rising up several dozen feet into the sky, it overlooks the beautiful garden lawn as well as a picture-perfect view of the city skyline. The hike up will do you good, and the gardens themselves are lovely for a promenade. Plus, you can park there for free and make an afternoon of all kinds of museums so that your selfie becomes a beginning or end to an otherwise full day. Selfies are better when they chronicle experience, and the Gardens are part of the Houston experience far more than many more iconic settings.
1500 Hermann, Houston
713-524-5876
HermannPark.org
