Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born presented "Sitting on a Man’s Head" at Project Row Houses during CounterCurrent19.
Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born presented "Sitting on a Man’s Head" at Project Row Houses during CounterCurrent19.
Photo by Peter Born, Design by Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Arts Festival

Houston Press | January 14, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Arts Festival: CounterCurrent

Since 2014, the University of Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts has been doing the Lord’s work in bringing an increasingly diverse group of artists and an increasingly varied voices to Houston each spring for a free festival. And if we do say so, they outdid themselves with CounterCurrent19.

Ten Tiny Dances®: Nightlife, curated by the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center’s own Max Fields, kicked off the festival by challenging more than a dozen participating artists to celebrate dance and club culture on a 4-by-4 foot stage. From there, CounterCurrent19 could be found all around the city: MF Problem (partners and former Houston artists Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt) at Emancipation Park Community Center; a "public song" by Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born at Project Row Houses; and Tia-Simone Gardner’s installation, Salt Water Sweet Water, at Allen's Landing. Not far away, on Buffalo Bayou near a former tank manufacturing plant, festival-goers could find artist Ganzeer’s mural, Perpetu-War, and back at UH, composer Ellen Fullman, inventor of the Long String Instrument, could be found “playing” the atrium of the Hines College of Architecture and Design Building on 90-foot-long strings.

Do yourself a favor – just go ahead and add CounterCurrent 2020, scheduled for April 14-19, 2020, to your calendar now.

University of Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, 3351 Cullen, Houston
713-743-7008
countercurrentfestival.org

Readers' Choice:
Bayou City Art Festival
7026 Old Katy Road #221, Houston
713-521-0133
artcolonyassociation.org

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

