 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Blue Line Bike Lab smells like new tires— just one of the things to love about this shop.
Blue Line Bike Lab smells like new tires— just one of the things to love about this shop.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Bike Shop

Houston Press | January 8, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Bike Shop: Blue Line Bicycle Laboratory-The Heights

Nowadays many things can be bought (and returned) easily online. But with bicycles, which for many is more than a hobby, that requires something a little more personal. Blue Line is a full-service shop with, apart from welding a frame, can build a bike entirely from scratch—or give you the tools to do so yourself. Kink BMX bikes to Beach Cruisers to this-just-in Felt road bikes line the walls and aisles and finding a tech or experienced employee is as easy as… well, dare we say it? The spacious shop smells like fresh tire—what better—and new model helmets, handlebars, and more make for good browsing. Those sleek men’s cut-off hot pants that hug your package just right? Yes bro, they’re here too.

1504 Yale, Houston
713-802-1707
bluelinebikelab.com

Readers' Choice: Houston Bike Shop - Bike Barn
Multiple Locations
bikebarn.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >