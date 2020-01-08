Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Bike Shop

Best Bike Shop: Blue Line Bicycle Laboratory-The Heights

Nowadays many things can be bought (and returned) easily online. But with bicycles, which for many is more than a hobby, that requires something a little more personal. Blue Line is a full-service shop with, apart from welding a frame, can build a bike entirely from scratch—or give you the tools to do so yourself. Kink BMX bikes to Beach Cruisers to this-just-in Felt road bikes line the walls and aisles and finding a tech or experienced employee is as easy as… well, dare we say it? The spacious shop smells like fresh tire—what better—and new model helmets, handlebars, and more make for good browsing. Those sleek men’s cut-off hot pants that hug your package just right? Yes bro, they’re here too.

1504 Yale, Houston

713-802-1707

bluelinebikelab.com



Readers' Choice: Houston Bike Shop - Bike Barn

Multiple Locations

bikebarn.com