Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Hear-ye, hear-ye, therein lies the best costume store in all the land.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Costume Shop

Houston Press | January 17, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Costume Shop: Performing Arts Supply Company

Pray tell us, where might thou find the costumiest of shops in all the land? Get thee to Performing Arts Supply Company! Where time travel is easily managed with the garb to match the imagination. Just about every time period is represented as well as holidays and the fantasy world, and as plenty of these costumes are incredibly detailed—rental is a good bet. Whole plays and musicals can be outfitted, even stage curtains if you’re feeling like putting on a Von Trapp goodbyeeeeeeeee type 50th. Because what’s more fun than acting totally dramatic with a costume to match? Nothing. Nothing is more fun.

6115 Milwee, Houston
713-681-8688
performingartssupply.com

Readers' Choice: Arne's Warehouse
2830 Hicks, Houston
713-869-8321
arneswarehouse.com

 
