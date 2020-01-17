Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Costume Shop

Best Costume Shop: Performing Arts Supply Company
Pray tell us, where might thou find the costumiest of shops in all the land? Get thee to Performing Arts Supply Company! Where time travel is easily managed with the garb to match the imagination. Just about every time period is represented as well as holidays and the fantasy world, and as plenty of these costumes are incredibly detailed—rental is a good bet. Whole plays and musicals can be outfitted, even stage curtains if you’re feeling like putting on a Von Trapp goodbyeeeeeeeee type 50th. Because what’s more fun than acting totally dramatic with a costume to match? Nothing. Nothing is more fun.
6115 Milwee, Houston
713-681-8688
performingartssupply.com
Readers' Choice: Arne's Warehouse
2830 Hicks, Houston
713-869-8321
arneswarehouse.com
