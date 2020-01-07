Best of Houston® 2020: Best Movie Theater

Best Movie Theater: Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

A trip to Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra might start as a movie excursion and end in the produce aisle at Trader Joe’s or knocking back a stiff drink at Bar Louie, just two of the many upscale dining and shopping spots surrounding the cinema. Though it doesn’t hurt to be positioned in a hub of bustling activity, the folks who run the movie house don’t rely on the neighboring bars, shops and restaurants at the Katy-area complex to bring business to their doors. They don’t even entirely count on the titles playing at any given time to draw customers. Instead, they adhere to a specific idea to keep ‘em coming, the idea that people love movies and the movie-going experience as much as they do.

That love bursts from the auditoriums playing pictures there and seeps into every nook and cranny of the establishment. The entertaining (and delicious) offerings on its food and drink menus are often tailored for a featured film. For instance, when Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece Parasite was showing, the menu devilishly featured a peach-infused cookie, a clever nod to the discriminating palates of Alamo Drafthouse's food and movie lovers. The theater has its own film club for Roger Ebert-styled movie geeks, just one way film fans can see retro and first-run flicks among several specialty screenings. Its Alamo for All program accommodates special needs movie-goers and the kid-oriented Alamo Family program actually includes a frame-ready certificate to commemorate a child’s first movie, quite a memento with which to begin a lifelong love affair with film.

2707 Commercial Center, Katy

281-492-6900

drafthouse.com/houston/theater/lacenterra



Readers' Choice: Alamo Drafthouse