 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra.
Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra.
Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Movie Theater

Houston Press | January 7, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Movie Theater:  Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

A trip to Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra might start as a movie excursion and end in the produce aisle at Trader Joe’s or knocking back a stiff drink at Bar Louie, just two of the many upscale dining and shopping spots surrounding the cinema. Though it doesn’t hurt to be positioned in a hub of bustling activity, the folks who run the movie house don’t rely on the neighboring bars, shops and restaurants at the Katy-area complex to bring business to their doors. They don’t even entirely count on the titles playing at any given time to draw customers. Instead, they adhere to a specific idea to keep ‘em coming, the idea that people love movies and the movie-going experience as much as they do.

That love bursts from the auditoriums playing pictures there and seeps into every nook and cranny of the establishment. The entertaining (and delicious) offerings on its food and drink menus are often tailored for a featured film. For instance, when Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece Parasite was showing, the menu devilishly featured a peach-infused cookie, a clever nod to the discriminating palates of Alamo Drafthouse's food and movie lovers. The theater has its own film club for Roger Ebert-styled movie geeks, just one way film fans can see retro and first-run flicks among several specialty screenings. Its Alamo for All program accommodates special needs movie-goers and the kid-oriented Alamo Family program actually includes a frame-ready certificate to commemorate a child’s first movie, quite a memento with which to begin a lifelong love affair with film.

2707 Commercial Center, Katy
281-492-6900
drafthouse.com/houston/theater/lacenterra

Readers' Choice: Alamo Drafthouse

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >