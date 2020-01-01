Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Place To Buy Video Games

Editor's note: Today starts our annual Best Of Houston® and Readers' Choice awards that will run throughout January across all four segments (food, news, arts and music) of houstonpress.com.

Best Place To Buy A Video Game: GameStop

With several stores in Houston, GameStop nation makes it easy to buy or trade-in all the games, all the systems—while the online shop covers anything not found on site. The Nintendo dynasty is represented in full, as are the latest edition of PlayStation and Xbox. GameStop also features a hearty collectible section with toys, card games, and figurines. The Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet—heck yes. Star Wars and more—those baby Yoda T-shirts will stop you dead in your tracks. As this sport can skew pricey, “pre-owned” products like cords, video games, and controllers are an economic alternative and can be found throughout the store—not just on one sad shelf.

10100 Beechnut, Houston

281-879-0684

gamestop.com



