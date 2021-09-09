Support Us

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Museum

September 9, 2021

From contemporary to classical art, The Menil Collection has it all, free of charge.
Best Museum - The Menil Collection

The Menil Collection's sprawling 30 acre campus is one of the best places in all of Houston to spend an afternoon in search of the inspiration, serenity and introspection that only an expertly curated art collection can provide. The Menil's main gallery — still free to visit after all these years — truly has something for every art fan. Its permanent collections run the gamut of surrealist paintings and contemporary creations to carefully preserved antiquities from Egypt, Rome and Africa, and the gallery often rotates through exciting temporary exhibits from artists both beloved and just breaking through.

During the pandemic, the Menil has also made patron safety a priority by requiring free reservations to ensure social distancing is possible. And if you’re looking for a safe outdoor place to gather for an open-air date or a picnic with friends, the sprawling green yard has plenty of space to stretch out and relax.

1533 Sul Ross
713-525-9400
menil.org

