Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Museum

click to enlarge From contemporary to classical art, The Menil Collection has it all, free of charge. Photo by Schaefer Edwards

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

The Menil Collection's sprawling 30 acre campus is one of the best places in all of Houston to spend an afternoon in search of the inspiration, serenity and introspection that only an expertly curated art collection can provide. The Menil's main gallery — still free to visit after all these years — truly has something for every art fan. Its permanent collections run the gamut of surrealist paintings and contemporary creations to carefully preserved antiquities from Egypt, Rome and Africa, and the gallery often rotates through exciting temporary exhibits from artists both beloved and just breaking through.During the pandemic, the Menil has also made patron safety a priority by requiring free reservations to ensure social distancing is possible. And if you’re looking for a safe outdoor place to gather for an open-air date or a picnic with friends, the sprawling green yard has plenty of space to stretch out and relax.