Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Place to Buy Video Games

click to enlarge Game Over Videogames even carries rare Japanese imports like these Mega Man classics. Photo by Schaefer Edwards

True lovers of video games past and present could easily get lost thumbing through Game Over Videogames’ plethora of software, hardware, accessories and gaming memorabilia for hours on end. While the shop doesn’t carry too many current generation games (think Nintendo Switch, PS5 or Xbox Series X), the shop’s staggering collection of carefully protected new and used games from the 2010’s all the way back to bygone classics of the '80s will surely thrill the gamer in your life, whether they’re a seasoned player or are new to the hobby. The store’s staff are extremely knowledgeable and always willing to talk shop, and will even take your used games and consoles off your hands for a fair price.