Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Place to Buy Video Games

September 2, 2021 4:00AM

Game Over Videogames even carries rare Japanese imports like these Mega Man classics.
Game Over Videogames even carries rare Japanese imports like these Mega Man classics. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
click to enlarge Game Over Videogames even carries rare Japanese imports like these Mega Man classics. - PHOTO BY SCHAEFER EDWARDS
Game Over Videogames even carries rare Japanese imports like these Mega Man classics.
Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Place to Buy Video Games: Game Over Videogames
True lovers of video games past and present could easily get lost thumbing through Game Over Videogames’ plethora of software, hardware, accessories and gaming memorabilia for hours on end. While the shop doesn’t carry too many current generation games (think Nintendo Switch, PS5 or Xbox Series X), the shop’s staggering collection of carefully protected new and used games from the 2010’s all the way back to bygone classics of the '80s will surely thrill the gamer in your life, whether they’re a seasoned player or are new to the hobby. The store’s staff are extremely knowledgeable and always willing to talk shop, and will even take your used games and consoles off your hands for a fair price.

3281 Southwest Fwy
713-664-6837
gameovervideogames.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation